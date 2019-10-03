Citizens had the opportunity to get to know some of their local law enforcement better Wednesday morning while enjoying a beverage.
Several McDonald’s across the country celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day Wednesday by providing the restaurants as a place for people to come and have a beverage with local law enforcement. One of these restaurants was the McDonald’s on South Limit Avenue in Sedalia where several members of the Sedalia Police Department chatted with people from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Select McDonald’s restaurants celebrated the day with the goal to “bring local police officers and citizens together – over coffee – to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment,” according to a press release from McDonald’s.
SPD Chief Matthew Wirt, Detective Jacob White and Cmdr. David Woolery went to McDonald’s at 8 a.m. and chatted with people who stopped by. The department’s goal was to build relationships and be available to the community.
“Our purpose is just to be out and available for the public. Be approachable. People have questions. People want to talk to about a specific community issue or problem. We’re available for that…” Wirt said.
“It’s making connections and relationships with the community. We’re a part of the community. We don’t view law enforcement as an us against them. It’s we’re part of the community and working towards resolving issues. Within the community, specifically on the police side, has to do with crime and the way we do that is establishing those relationships in this community so we can work through problems together.”
Wirt, White and Woolery thought the event provided a more approachable environment for people to speak with them since people can be intimidated by law enforcement.
“I wear my uniform a lot so sometimes there’s people who are awkward because they don’t know how to approach an officer in uniform…” Wirt said. “They may think they are going to waste our time by talking to us or something like that or we’re busy. They may be apprehensive about talking to us and this situation breaks that barrier.”
“At the police department, people don’t really just stop in to say hi,” Woolery added. “They come in and feel like they need to have some type of business. We get stopped a lot when we’re out by folks just saying hi and showing their support, things like that with questions. This is nice because they know that we’re going to be here if they want to come in and talk to us because they know we’re here.”
Several individuals stopped by the officers’ table to chat for a few minutes and others sat down and spoke with the officers for a length of time. Wirt said it was nice to get to see people in a positive situation when they are not dealing with a crisis.
“We don’t always get to see the good side of people so it’s enjoyable when we get to go out and talk to people in a positive environment. They're not in the middle of a crisis, we've not been called to their house for a problem or gone somewhere for a problem, said Wirt.
“Instead this is a more relaxed environment. It’s more of a coffee shop chat type of conversation. Opposed to if we get called for a service we’ve got that focus of handling that call. With this, we can have a more friendly topic discussion as opposed to dealing with a specific crime. It takes away the pressure of that from both sides.”
