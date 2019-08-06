The City of Sedalia saw a record turnout for Tuesday’s special election.
Voters were asked to consider two ballot measures regarding taxes for the proposed Heckart Community Center and Sedalians turned out in force to make their voices heard. According to the Pettis County Clerk’s Office, 24.2% of registered voters offered their opinion, meaning 2,956 ballots were submitted; there are 12,192 registered voters in the City of Sedalia.
In comparision, the turnout was barely less than the county-wide April municipal election, which included the Pettis County 911 tax question, which had 3,269 ballots cast. The last city August special election was in 2015 and had a roughly 5.5% turnout. That special election also had two tax-related issues as voters were asked to consider two use tax questions.
“Turnout was phenomenal,” Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada told the Democrat after all results were in Tuesday night. “I predicted 13-15% and we ended up with 24.2%. I got totally proved wrong and I’m glad, I’m happy. I knew it would be a high turnout and it was a steady election all day long. People made their voices heard today and I can't thank our poll workers enough.”
La Strada said the largest influx of voters to the polls is usually at 6 a.m., but polling locations were steadily busy throughout the day. He said Tuesday’s 24.2% turnout is a record for a city special election and that he can’t recall a special election in the last three decades with this large of a turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.