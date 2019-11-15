Antioch Fellowship Church will host a free workshop and presentation about PTSD Saturday at the church and at Smith-Cotton Junior High School.
The church is sponsoring special speaker Dr. Mike Hutchings, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, who will give a PTSD Healing Workshop from 9 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 507 W. 24th St. That evening Hutchings will present the Journey to Healing PTSD & Trauma Conference at 6 p.m. at SCJH, 312 E. Broadway Blvd. Both events are free and open to the public.
PTSD is the type of disorder that is difficult to overcome for many people, Pastor Steve Graff said.
“It seems to be a group of disorders that really sticks with people,” he said. “So, when we heard Mike was having a lot of success in ministering to people with those issues, we thought this is the right thing to do.”
Hutchings spoke with the Democrat by phone from Pennsylvania where he directs the ministry school, Global Awakening.
“We train people to move into ministry, whether it’s in the church, whether it’s in the marketplace, whether it’s in the government,” he said. “In other words, to whatever calling God has placed them into.”
Graff said three Antioch Fellowship members have attended Global Awakening and Liberty Life Church in Sedalia had an intern from Hutchings’ ministry.
Hutchings added one of the ministries he’s developed in the past few years is “a way of using healing prayer as a therapy model.”
“(It’s) for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or any kind of trauma,” Hutchings explained. “They don’t have to be diagnosed with PTSD, because everybody has some kind of trauma that they deal with.”
He will be training people in the “healing prayer model” during the day Saturday.
“Basically, it’s very much a relational prayer model,” he noted. “Where we just minister to the person’s soul that they would receive healing from whatever trauma they experienced in life.
“That’s what the seminar is about, it gives people an understanding of what trauma is,” he continued. “How it affects both the mind as well as the body. Then how God provides ways in which to bring healing to them.”
That evening Hutchings, who has a doctorate degree in both ministry and theology, will bring those he trained to the public presentation at SCJH.
“We’re going to do a public service for anybody that may be suffering from the symptoms of trauma,” he said. “If they would like to come, we’re going to give a message of hope and healing.
“Then, the people that I trained during the day are actually going to be part of my team,” he continued. “(They) will just bring some help and healing to the folks that carry trauma or PTSD.”
He added that when people experience traumatic events it’s often referred to as “broken heartedness” in the Bible.
“Having like a shattered soul,” he said. “It hard because you still carry the memories of a lot of that trauma. You still carry a lot of the pain of it.
“So, in the same way you might pray for somebody if their body is hurt … we train people how to pray for their mind, for their souls to be released from the pain that they carry.”
Graff said offering the PTSD workshop and conference makes him feel hopeful.
“That’s really the thing I’ve been telling the church, is … ‘we know this man and we know the school he’s part of,’” Graff said. “We have seen successes in their ministry. Why not this? Let’s touch some people in our community.”
For more information about Hutchings’ ministry, visit www.GodhealsPTSD.com. For more information about Saturday’s events, call Graff at 660-619-6325.
