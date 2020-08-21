The agriculture industry in Missouri contributes $88 billion annually to the state’s economy. With more than 95,000 farms across the state, the more than 400,000 individuals who make their living from farming and agricultural pursuits are as diverse as the people they serve through their farm's production.
Each year the Missouri Farm Bureau in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension and sponsored by three partner agencies: the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, selects one family from each of the state’s 114 counties to represent the state as the Farm Family of the Year for their respective county.
Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic the tradition continues. Each family selected will serve both in 2020 and 2021. Bill and Heidi Garrett owners of Eifel Acres Farm along with their five children represent the diversity and success of the state’s agriculture industry in what some may consider a non-traditional farm.
The Garrett’s have been farming for about five years. In that time, they have shifted their production from pastured poultry to specialty cut flower production and a small herd of Nigerian Dwarf goats.
For the family, there is a sense of peace that comes from living off the land and farming. No matter where that farm may be, for many individuals once they have lived on a farm, it will always be home
“Eifel Acres is fondly named after the region of Germany that our family lived for seven years while Bill served our country,” Heidi Garrett explained. “Bill served in the Air Force for 22 years and retired in 2014. Shortly after retirement we moved our family to Sedalia and started our small farm.
“Many hands make light work and we have been blessed with many hands,” she continued. “We have five children from ages 14-30, Stepheni, Kaden, Skyler, Kialee, Noah.”
The couple’s oldest daughter Stepheni lives in Idaho with her husband and 3-year-old daughter. The rest of the “crew” as Heidi affectionately calls the children all help their parents run the farm. Kaden, Skyler and Kialee also attend State Fair Community College. Noah is 14.
As with other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has led the Garretts’ to reevaluate their business as they adapt to ever changing conditions.
“This year has been especially challenging, as we've had unexpected crop failures as well as cancellations due to COVID-19,” Heidi explained. “We have had to adapt to the quickly changing world around us but we have also been blessed in many ways.
“We've had other local flower farmers jump in to help us fill orders and have noticed a shift in sales of local products as our country is looking inward to meet needs. With so many changes and shifts this past year it has given us an opportunity to take a closer look at the logistics and handling of our products and we have been able to better perfect our process and find more opportunities than we might have otherwise.”
As with all who make their living through farming there is always a sense of unpredictability that even the most careful planning can sometimes not prevent.
“Flower crops like other crops can always be unpredictable,” Heidi noted. “Weather is often our biggest hurdle.
“Many of our plants are very temperature sensitive during the first few weeks of their growth,” she continued. “Too much heat or cold can kill them so we often have a very narrow window to get them in the ground. Planting too early could cause them to get hit by a frost and die but planting them too late can greatly reduce the amount of time they have to output flowers.”
In addition to the fresh cut flowers and bouquets the Garretts’ sell at Ozark Coffee the farm is home to a small herd of Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats.
Kialee started the herd when she was 16 by purchasing the family’s first two goats with her savings.
Since then the herd has grown to, “25-ish depending on the day and it's become a family affair,” Heidi said. “We all love our little goats! We milk twice a day, clean stalls, feed, show and give lots of love to our sweet herd.”
Noah exhibited this week at the 4-H Junior Livestock Show at the Missouri State Fair.
For the entire family, there is rarely any downtime as “off seasons” are devoted to planning and preparation for the next season to come.
“Our favorite time of year is also our hardest and most challenging,” Heidi said. “With spring comes a burst of busy — our goats start delivering babies, the ground needs to be worked, and flowers planted.
“As soon as spring blooms appear we start harvesting and making bouquets,” she continued. “In the midst of the busy, college classes start and our helpers quickly adjust to balancing school and farm chores. It can get pretty crazy around here, but we can always come together and work as a team to create something we are proud of.”
