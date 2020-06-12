A nationwide staffing company has announced a new Sedalia location as a healthy food truck is ceasing service.
Express Employment Professionals
A staffing business has opened a new location in Sedalia.
According to a news release, Express Employment Professionals will open at 1030 S. Limit Ave. on Monday.
Debra and Scott Dickinson are the franchise owners and have 16 years of combined Express Employment Professionals experience. They will be helping local job seekers find employment and area businesses find qualified employees in the Sedalia/Warrensburg area. According to the release, Express offers traditional temporary and contract staffing, temp-to-hire evaluation and direct hiring options in a variety of fields, including industrial, administrative, customer service, technical and professional.
“I want Express to be recognized as the best employment service and recruiting source in the central Missouri area,” Debra Dickinson said in the release. “We want to help employers by taking on the burden of finding good, quality people their businesses need, and we want to assist employees in finding great companies to work for.”
The release states Express employed 552,000 people across North America in 2019.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be a part of helping people find hope through work. We truly believe that a job can be a turning point in someone’s life, and we’re looking forward to helping people as our business takes off,” Dickinson added.
For more information, call 660-851-2323 or visit www.ExpressPros.com.
Fit Food Fast
After serving Sedalia healthy food options for about a year and a half, Fit Food Fast has announced its food truck will no longer be in service.
The business made the announcement on its Facebook page last week. It had been closed since early April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we decided to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, we had plans of reopening at some point,” the post states. “But now with all new challenges of increased meat prices and shortages, we felt this may be the time to do something different. So, therefore: we have decided to sell the food trailer.”
The trailer primarily was parked outside of Total Fitness Gym, but also participated in a number of community events and traveled to Whiteman Air Force Base, among other surrounding communities.
“We would like to say thanks to all of the great customers that have supported us, and to the businesses that let us use their parking lots,” the post states.
