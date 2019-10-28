While Halloween means a night filled with treats and fun for many, state agencies want to make sure residents remember to stay safe while they are enjoying the festivities.
Parents are encouraged to go trick or treating with their children, especially younger ones since they have a tendency to get excited and run out in traffic, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Collin Stosberg.
“If you're responsible for children just always make sure that you can account for everybody in your group,” said Jon Nelson, Assistant to the State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer in the Missouri Department of Transportation. “Where they’re at, where they’re heading. Try to stick together so that nobody’s bolting out in front of traffic.”
Older children should stay in groups. If parents do not go with them, they are encouraged to remind their children to only approach well-lit houses that are familiar and to not enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.
Trick-or-treaters should also be wary of traffic and use sidewalks when available. It is recommended to trick-or-treat when it is light outside and to use a flashlight. Another way to increase visibility is to wear light-colored clothing or add reflective tape to dark costumes. Make-up is also preferable to masks since masks can make it difficult to see.
Halloween safety is not just for children. Drivers should be wary of traffic from vehicles and trick-or-treaters. Many motorists will be dropping off and picking up trick-or-treaters, resulting in an increase of vehicles on the road and changed traffic patterns.
“It’s unique in that the amount of pedestrian traffic in any given community certainly is exponentially increased from a normal day in that city,” Nelson explained. “It’s one of those things that doesn't happen very often. You're probably not used to driving through your neighborhood with dozens or hundreds of kids walking around, crossing the street. … I think it’s important for us to pause and just take note in our mind that, ‘Hey this is going to be different tonight.’”
A unique safety concern for motorists this year is the potential for snow on Halloween. This can impair visibility for drivers and pedestrians, according to Stosberg. Drivers are recommended to take extra caution in the case of severe weather.
Motorists and pedestrians alike should also put down their cellphones. According to Nelson, Gov. Mike Parson declared Oct. 29 Buckle Up Phone Down Day, encouraging motorists to buckle up and put their phones down when driving.
“On Halloween night in particular that phone down piece is extremely important when you’re a driver and you’re driving through a neighborhood and those kids are running out,” Nelson said. “Please, please, please don’t use your phone while you're driving. You're basically driving through school zones in all these neighborhoods where you've got children in or out.”
Those attending an event with alcohol should have a sober, designated driver to take others home or use a service like Lyft or Uber. If someone is seen about to drive while impaired, take the keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.
According to a MoDOT press release, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports from 2012 to 2016, 14% of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night involved drunk drivers. Drivers between ages 21 to 34 accounted for the most impaired-driving fatalities, 46%, on Halloween night in 2016.
Missouri law enforcement will be on the lookout for drivers who have had “too much celebration,” according to the MSHP press release.
“We don't want anyone driving home impaired, quite honestly we don’t want anyone walking home impaired…” Nelson said. “We encourage people to enjoy the time, have fun, but we all have a responsibility in the role we play to keep everyone safe. We encourage everyone, whether that’s motorists or pedestrians out on the streets, to do your part to stay safe and help keep everyone else safe. We’ll all have a good time and we all want to make it home.”
