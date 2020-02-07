Two state representatives, Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, and Jerome Barnes, D-Raytown, are seeking to protect athletic officials from physical assault.
Under the proposed legislation, officials at athletic contests would be given a special victim’s status for anyone who is trained to officiate. Those who commit physical assault against an official would be subject to a Class A misdemeanor. Under current law, individuals who commit such an offense are charged with a Class C penalty.
“I decided I wanted to file the bill because extra-curricular activities are a valuable way for schools to educate their students on the soft skills that a lot of our manufacturers are telling us the kids aren’t coming to them with … just the things such as how to work as a team, how to get to work on time, how to be responsible…, Pollitt said by phone Thursday morning from Jefferson City. “In the past number of years, the number of officials in the state of Missouri has declined immensely and it’s basically because of how they are treated when they officiate, not so much from the coaching standpoint but from the fans and even some of the players.”
Pollitt explained in some cases there have been reports of physical assault on officials.
“This bill does not cover verbal assaults, it covers physical assaults and what it does is it asks to put officials in a special category when they are performing their duties or as a result of their duties if someone physically assaults them.”
Pollitt spoke on behalf of the bill Wednesday during a Missouri House General Laws Committee meeting.
Both Barnes and Pollitt have a firsthand understanding of the role of officials. Barnes is a former official and his son is a current official, according to Pollitt. Barnes has sponsored similar legislation in recent sessions.
Pollitt coached girls basketball for 14 years, winning the state title for Smith-Cotton in 1990.
“Some may think it is unusual that I am co-sponsoring this bill because of the passion that I had when I coached,” Pollitt explained. “But not once did I ever physically touch or even think about wanting to assault an official.
“I basically hope to bring attention to the fact that officials are doing the best job they can,” Pollitt continued. “Do we get irritated? Yes, but should we be irritated to the point that someone punches them or assaults them? Absolutely not.”
The bill does stipulate that officials need to be trained before they can officiate contests. This includes younger individuals who serve as officials at youth sports contests.
Pollitt said he thinks the bill will pass out of committee but he is uncertain if it will reach the house floor for full discussion.
“If it does get a hearing on the floor that would be great,” Pollitt said. “I think the opportunity to attach it to another law enforcement bill down the road would be helpful (for passage).
“Parents need to take notice that it is a sport and a learning activity for young people,” Pollitt explained. “When it gets to the point that you are cussing at officials and assaulting them they (parents and fans) need to realize that it is not the lesson that we want to teach our young people because normally this happens in front of the people we are trying to educate.”
