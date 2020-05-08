After Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe announced he would not be seeking re-election for the Sedalia City Council, three individuals have filed for the seat.
Larry Stevenson, who formerly served as a Ward 4 councilman, will be running for the Ward 4 council seat in June’s municipal election along with candidates Rhiannon Foster and Jeff Wimann.
Stevenson is a lifelong resident of Sedalia, graduating from Smith-Cotton High School in 1960. Stevenson was drafted into the Army in 1964 and spent eight months in Vietnam, fighting in three major battles. Stevenson was awarded the Silver Star.
Stevenson then spent 28 years managing Family Ford Tractor & Implement Business in Sedalia. He is a member of the VFW Post 2591 where he served as Quartermaster for four years.
Stevenson previously served on the council before being defeated by Vicky Collins in the April 2015 election. He also served on the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education. He said on both boards he “was an outspoken member on both” and was “not afraid to let my thoughts and positions be known.” He is also a member of the American Legion Post 624 and Moose Lodge 1494. He also speaks at schools as a Vietnam veteran. Stevenson lives in Sedalia with his wife, Mary Jo, and has two sons, Mark and Brent.
Stevenson said he decided to run again because he does not think the Fourth Ward is receiving a strong enough voice on the council.
“The Fourth Ward, bless its soul, it’s the strongest ward in Sedalia,” he said. “We need good representation on the council.”
Stevenson told the Democrat in February he likes to be involved.
“My experience on the council is going to be a plus and I’m not afraid to speak to anybody,” Stevenson said in February. “I’ll push the issues that need to be pushed…Sedalia is either going to go forwards or backwards. There’s no such thing as staying the same. Sedalia is on a good move right and I like what’s going on.”
Stevenson also said he is “not afraid to speak out” and “ask questions and get answers.”
“I’m not afraid to approach the council and make the Fourth Ward’s needs known and what I want to see happen in Sedalia…” he explained. “(When I was on the council) I kept things before the council and we got things passed that did help the Fourth Ward. That’s one of my main reasons right there, I want to be the spokesman on the Fourth Ward for the underdog as well as the other people.”
He said another reason for running is he does not think enough tax money is being spent within the Fourth Ward.
“Look at our streets, especially Grand and Kentucky,” he said. “The sidewalks are old and uneven from tree roots. More of our money comes from within the Fourth Ward than any other section of town. We have far too many pieces of property that need TLC. Let me get the proper authorities on this.”
Stevenson would also like to be a “working part” of the Heckart Community Center through “watching the construction” and making sure the money is “spent in the correct way.”
“I was on the council before,” he said. “We had quite a session on the purchase of the Jennie Jaynes Stadium and building a new community center. I want to see that new community center done and done in the right way, which I’m sure it will be, but that’s one of my main reasons for running.”
Stevenson is also passionate about industry and would like to “keep a watchful eye on the way planning and zoning continues to develop.”
“I want to see Sedalia continue to grow,” he explained. “New industries equals better paying jobs, growth in the workforce, new homes being built, property values on the rise. As a town, you either continue to grow or shrink, let’s keep growing.”
