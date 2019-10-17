There will officially be a race for Pettis County Western Commissioner in 2020 after a young Republican’s announcement Thursday night.
John Sultanov, 25, of Prairie Township, announced he is making his first run for public office and is challenging incumbent Jim Marcum, a Republican. Marcum, who was first elected in 2012, announced he is seeking re-election during last Friday afternoon’s Pettis County Pachyderm Club meeting.
Sultanov made the announcement outside the Pettis County Courthouse with a small crowd of supporters that included his wife, Irena, and their two young children.
“Growing up I always had a goal to do something for this community and make a positive change,” Sultanov said during his remarks. “Shortly after high school I married my wife of seven years and we’ve raised our two beautiful children. Having a family of my own and building some of my businesses were some of my life goals. Now since I have done those things my heart is telling me to open up a new chapter of my life and use all my skills and talents to serve the community I love so much.”
Sultanov’s family moved from Ukraine to Pettis County to escape religious persecution and he has been raised in Pettis County, attending Sedalia School District 200. He is a partner in Real Estate Bros LLC, which he told the Democrat builds and sells spec houses and manages rentals, and Euromarket, a grocery store formerly located in Pettis County that Sultanov moved to Oklahoma for his sister to operate. He told the Democrat he hopes to expand the real estate business into commercial work to help Pettis County expand.
“With my business background and experience in real estate, we will be able to get new roads brought in, old ones fixed while at the same time keeping costs low,” Sultanov said in his remarks. “I consider myself an expert when it comes to concrete work and other construction work and I will make sure things get done in a timely fashion and done correctly so we don’t have to keep constantly fixing those annoying potholes that appear after a good snow or rain.
“If we are short an employee, I will personally take the suit off, get some boots on and go assist the crews to get things done and get the deadlines met. We will put together the most aggressive road and bridge plan that Pettis County has ever seen, I guarantee it.”
Sultanov acknowledged he’s young but that he’s “learned a lot” through hands-on work experiences. He said adding more young people to county government wasn’t his main reason for running but that he’s supportive of younger citizens getting more involved.
If elected next year, Sultanov said he’d like to find ways to cut costs on road and bridge projects to allow the county to work on additional projects and to better fund public safety. He said improving safety for citizens and Road and Bridge Department employees is also a top concern.
He said he’d also like to have more meetings with the Eastern Commissioner and Presiding Commissioner to keep communication open. He said he’d like to set up an online system allowing citizens to submit road and bridge work requests, something already available on the county’s website.
“With this county growing as rapidly as it is, there’s a lot of work ahead of us and I believe I am the right candidate for this amazing time in this community,” he said.
