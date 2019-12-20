Local officials and community members came out late Friday morning to help welcome a new business to the area.
Summit Truck Group, LLC hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, at its new location at 4701 S. Limit Ave. after purchasing what was previously Trans Central Suppliers.
Summit Truck Group, LLC, announced in September they had reached an agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of Trans Central Suppliers, Inc. Trans Central Suppliers began July 1975, and has been an international truck parts associate dealer for over 30 years. Trans Central was already affiliated with Summit’s Kansas City location for more than 30 years according to a press release.
Trans Central Suppliers, owned by Linda Alcorn, provided parts and service work for commercial trucks from their facility since July 1975. Summit will continue Trans Central’s support for Sedalia and the surrounding community, according to Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development Board of Directors Vice President Kyle Weymuth.
“Summit Trucks is building upon the current staff and footprint with plans to implement and expand the services offered at this location,” Weymuth said. “With the strength and resources available through Summit Truck Group, customers should be pleased with the additional opportunities and services which will be provided.
“Customers will be able to take advantage of a variety of international programs previously not available along with Summits wealth of knowledge, extensive network and resources available to each of their dealership locations,” he continued.
Summit Truck Group LLC is a privately held company that does business as Summit Truck Group, Summit Bus, and Summit Idealease according to Weymuth. The company operates 26 commercial truck dealerships across six states and serves customers with more than 100 employees, 300 technicians, more than 380 service bays, and over 25.6 million in all makes and stoked parts.
State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, and Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick both spoke and welcomed Summit to Pettis County.
“You’ve got a long, old history here that we’ve been anxious to reconnect with,” Dick said. “We’ve got a great industrial base that obviously needs the trucks. You’re in the middle of a $1 billion agriculture base that will use your trucks. We’re tickled to death to have you here. We wish you good luck.”
Summit Truck Group, LLC Executive Vice President of Finance & Accounting Scott Gill gave a short speech to the crowd. He said Summit now has six locations across the state of Missouri, making it the state where Summit has the most stores and employees. He also spoke of his gratitude to Alcorn.
“Her passion and energy for Pettis County, for Sedalia, for this business, for her employees, is unparalleled,” Gill said. “She wanted to make sure when she passed her business on to someone else that her people and her community were taken care of.”
Gill also said the company plans on growing the Pettis County location.
“We need parts employees, we need diesel technicians, we need sales people,” he said. “We do plan on growing our employee base. We’ve already done that to some extent and are actively seeking more people to join the Summit family. We think this location is strategically located for us on Highway 65. It will be great to serve the transportation industry, both the trainee traffic and all the local businesses.”
Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development Executive Director Jessica Craig told the Democrat the group spends roughly 70 to 80% of their time working on business retention and expansion. She said key items in Summit coming to Pettis County were Summit’s relationship with Trans Central Suppliers and the area’s growth.
“The growth we are experiencing right now put the community on their radar as a location where they wanted a facility,” Craig said. “Most of their other facilities are in larger communities but because of the growth we are experiencing. It was a key strategic location for them to invest in.”
Gill echoed Craig’s statements.
“We’ve had a long relationship with Linda Alcorn through what we call an associate dealer arrangement where we would supply international parts to her and she served this area,” Gill said. “When she made the decision to retire, we were afraid this area would get underserved. That’s when we started working with Linda and decided to make it a full fledged Summit store versus being an associate.”
Gill told the media he was excited by the turnout the event had and Summit was looking forward to the future.
“You never know what to expect and the community has really embraced us,” Gill said. “That is a tribute to Linda. She has really helped us get to know the people in the community and it shows by the turnout and the number of people we’ve got out here today. We’re excited about the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.