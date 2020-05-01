This is the second of a three-part series offering the stories of local sexual assault survivors and how CASA (Citizens Against Spouse Abuse) is helping them on their journey to move forward.

What is Sexual Violence?

Sexual violence refers to sexual activity where consent is not obtained or freely given. It occurs any time a person is forced, coerced or manipulated into any unwanted sexual activity. Sexual violence is a crime. Most survivors of sexual violence knew their perpetrators before the assault.

The range of sexual violence includes:

• Rape

• Sexual assault

• Incest

• Sexual exploitation

• Unwanted or inappropriate sexual contact

• Sexual harassment

• Exposure

• Threats

• Stalking/Cyberstalking

• Peeping