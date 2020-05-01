April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and while community activities may have been canceled, CASA is still working to help end rape and abuse.
According to CASA (Citizens Against Spouse Abuse) Executive Director Lori Haney, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 33 men will be the victims of rape or assault throughout the course of their life. She said the rates may actually be higher because rape remains one of the most underreported crimes in the country.
“And it’s an even harder crime for men to report simply because it’s harder for men when they’re victims because in our society it's not usually acceptable for men to be seen as a victim,” Haney said. “So this is shedding some awareness that they certainly can be.”
According to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, for every 1,000 sexual assaults only 230 will be reported to police, 46 will lead to arrest, nine will be referred to a prosecutor, and five will end with a felony conviction.
For almost 40 years, CASA has been working to combat domestic and sexual violence in the community and helping those who have survived such assaults. In 2019, 1,663 individuals received services from CASA, which includes 30 men. About 300 were survivors of rape or sexual violence.
Many in the community know CASA offers a shelter for women and children who need to leave their home due to an unsafe situation — Haney said they are taking steps toward housing men — but the nonprofit offers a variety of services as well: crisis intervention, case management, community support groups, free therapy, life skills training, court advocacy, a 24/7 hotline, hospital response, and Spanish interpretation. CASA also hosts awareness campaigns and offers volunteer opportunities.
Haney highlighted CASA’s hospital and law enforcement response service. Any time someone seeks services related to an assault at a hospital or through law enforcement, they can request a CASA advocate be present.
“(The advocate) can be there to provide support but also to inform the individual what their rights are in those moments, dealing with the trauma in that moment,” Haney explained. “In my experience as that person that has been in that role, I’m there to listen. There’s a lot of information thrown at the victim in that moment, and the shock and trauma can make it hard for the victim to absorb all the information being provided. Our advocates are trained to help them know what to expect if they're getting an exam, giving a statement to law enforcement and just need someone there to support them.”
The advocate also follows up 48 hours later to offer CASA’s services if the survivor is ready. Haney noted sexual assaults can have long-lasting effects on a survivor such as depression, PTSD or flashbacks.
“A whole host of things for some people that can last a lifetime,” Haney said. “We’re offering those services whether the survivor is ready to start day one or maybe a year or 10 years after — it’s whenever the survivor feels they’re ready or the services are needed. We want to make sure they know those services are there.”
Survivors can receive services through CASA long after their traumatic situation ends. Services extend beyond the shelter, helping survivors have a healthy, successful life free of abuse. Self-sufficiency is a big goal.
“It’s not just enough for someone to leave,” Haney said. “The big question I’m dumped on, ‘why doesn’t she just leave?’ If the ability to just leave a situation was all it took for a survivor to be safe and self-sufficient I don’t think we’d have a huge need for organizations like CASA. It’s more than just safety.”
The ability to leave a violent situation is just one of many misconceptions CASA works to overcome. Haney said another is that a person being intoxicated, wearing certain clothes or being in a particular situation can lead to an assault. She said that’s just not the case.
“I heard a CASA therapist say this in a presentation: Rape only happens when a rapist decides it’s gong to happen. It has nothing to do with what the victim did, what the victim wore. It has everything to do with the decisions the perpetrator made in that moment,” Haney said. “Vulnarabiities is not an invitiation for rape. Consent is the big word. An under the influence, passed out person cannot legally give consent, a person under age of 14 cannot give consent.”
Haney said there are many opportunities for the community to volunteer at CASA but one of the biggest things people can do is simply support survivors.
“It’s three little words – ‘I believe you,’” Haney said. “So often that has been my experience — whether we see it in the media or firsthand when working with survivors is the issue of believing the victim. How many times we see on a national scale people who have come forward to make accusations of rape or abuse against a well-known person and there’s a lot of doubt, disbelief directed at the victim. I think that is why it’s so very important for CASA to raise awareness in the community that sadly these things do occur across the country and our community. The first thing you can do to support anyone in that position is say ‘I believe you.’”
Haney said each survivor’s journey forward is different. Some may need shelter, some may need therapy. Not all will want to seek a court conviction. CASA provides support to them all.
“The cornerstone of CASA is we believe our survivors and hopefully build trust and rapport with them to seek our services to start that healing process,” she said. “We’re going to be with them from first interaction to the end of whatever process they choose to undertake.”
If someone needs assistance, Haney recommends calling CASA’s 24/7 hotline at 660-827-5555. Staff members are trained to handle what could be an emotional moment and to make referrals and offer information about services. All services at CASA are confidential.
Those looking to volunteer at CASA can call that same number to learn about opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.