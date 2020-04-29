Editor’s note: The names in this article have been changed to protect the survivor’s privacy.
A family member. A man who said he loved her. And another man she thought she could trust. Shannon, 51, knows about sexual assault all too well and is sharing her story during Sexual Assault Awareness Month to show there is a path forward.
Shannon’s first experience with sexual assault happened at a young age. Her family traveled to a cabin when she was 11 to spend a summer weekend with their uncle. That night, her siblings stayed in one room while she and her uncle were in another.
“He told me we’d share the large bed and I thought it was fine, he’s my uncle,” she said. “He puts my hand on him down there. I immediately said, ‘I have to go to the bathroom,’ and I go get (my sister) to walk me to the bathroom. I told her what happened, and she said ‘he did that to me when I was young too. I didn’t tell anyone because no one will do anything.’ I told my mom, and two weeks later (my uncle) moved into our house. I was not believed.”
A few years later, teenage Shannon met an adult man who eventually became her first husband. She said he groomed her for years until she was 18, telling her he loved her and would show her love. He helped her with homework and taught her to cook.
One day after school she was invited for dinner at his house, where she frequently babysat his children. He said she had left some clothing at the house and the pair went looking in the bedroom.
“He showed me some pants and I said, ‘those aren’t mine,’” she said. “He said, ‘I’m going to have sex with you.’ I said ‘no.’ He did it anyway.”
He broke up with his significant other and Shannon moved in when she found out she was pregnant. Three children and 10 years of marriage later, Shannon decided to leave.
“On our 10th anniversary he hit me, and I realized he never loved me. He just wanted a notch on his bedpost,” she said. “After he hit me, I left and took the kids, divorced him.”
About a year ago, Shannon had yet another experience with sexual assault. She was engaged to another man, someone she trusted enough to talk about her previous experiences. One night, the couple was talking when he mentioned it had been too long since they had sex. Shannon said she wasn’t interested that night and they should just go to sleep. She waited until he fell asleep to come to bed. She then woke up in pain and realized her fiancé had his hand on her genitals. Then he was on top of her.
“I said, ‘what are you doing?’ He said, ‘making love.’ I said, ‘I don’t wanna.’ He put my hand on him the same way my uncle did,” Shannon recalled. “I pulled away and said, ‘I don’t wanna.’ So he got back on top of me. I was in total disbelief this was happening again.”
Shannon said she didn’t push him off or fight him because she knew her fiancé always had a pocketknife nearby and she was worried about what might happen.
Once his alarm went off for work, she denied his request to join him in the shower. She instead used making breakfast as an excuse to slip into the kitchen to call 911. The police arrived and arrested her fiancé; a trial is set for this summer.
CASA (Citizens Against Spouse Abuse) in Sedalia first became part of Shannon’s life when she stayed at the organization’s shelter for a few months in early 2013 after she was physically abused by her third husband. She said she didn’t utilize much of CASA’s other services until her sexual assault last year.
A CASA advocate stayed with Shannon while she received an exam at the hospital, which Shannon said helped keep her calm and allowed her to tell doctors what had happened. The advocate knew Shannon from 2013 and was familiar with her schizoaffective bipolar diagnosis.
“It made it easier for me to let them look at my body the way they had to do it,” she said. “… Everything they did that day was very calming, they explained everything they did. It took hours – I got there at 5:30 in the morning and did not get home until after noon. But CASA was able to help me stay calm enough for them to do that. (The exam) was like another violation. But you know in your mind they aren’t but it feels like they are.”
Over the past year, Shannon has worked to move forward. She said other issues have come up, such as the recent death of her mother, but she is doing “OK.” She’s in a new relationship with a man she said is “very respectful and understands what I’m dealing with.”
“I’ve gotten past it with a lot of therapy, I talk with a caseworker once or twice a week and we discuss issues related to that. They’ve helped me work through it,” she said. “The past is past, but I still need to deal with it because of court. But I’m done with it after that. Sometimes people say something that will bring it back up but each time it’ll be easier, it won’t be as bad as it was last year. I’m in a good spot right now.”
Shannon said she’s willing to share her story with the public because she wants to let others in the same situation know they’re not alone.
“There are others who have been there,” she said. “… They can help them get through it, learn to cope and deal. It’s easier to learn from someone who’s been there, who’s had the experience.
“Someone who didn’t have it could help me like my therapist, but I know other people have been hurt like that, I know I’m not alone. There’s numerous other people out there – we can stand together and help each other in the future. We can stand up and say we’ll help you get through it, walk with us and we will help you.”
If you have experienced a sexual assault or physical abuse, call CASA at 660-827-5555. The hotline is monitored by a CASA staff member 24/7.
