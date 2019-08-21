Tuesday was a sweet and creamy day for three staff members of the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center — winners and also recipients of a whipped cream pie-throwing contest.
The center is raising funds for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s slated for Sept. 14 at Centennial Park. Administrator Pam Osburn, RN, said through several fundraising events the center has raised around $3,200. This particular event raised more than $200.
Megan Farnham, in social services, said for this event Osburn received first place, Activity Director Marthanna Britt, second place, and Building Supervisor Rick Taber, third place.
Osburn, Taber and Britt were nominated for the fundraiser along with other staff members. Change jars that included each nominee’s photo were placed around the center and staff and residents were able to vote by dropping money into the jars.
“A handful of department heads had their picture on a jar,” Farnham said. “All the silver added points and pennies took away points from it.”
Taber said participating in the fundraiser meant much to him because he had family with Alzheimer’s.
“I lost my grandfather, he was 93,” Taber said. “They called it Alzheimer’s but we call it dementia, now. This was 1997 when I lost him.
“And we just lost his daughter, my aunt Betty, two years ago,” he continued. “She was diagnosed at 62 and died at 62. She died six months after. I’ll probably have it and my dad will probably have it — you never know. It’s the luck of the draw.”
Britt said she has worked at the center for 10 years and added the center has participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s since the opening of the Memory Care Unit in 2010. Getting a pie in the face is worth it.
“I was just thinking about this during exercise,” Britt said smiling. “I was thinking about pie in my face, but it’s for a good cause. It’s OK.”
“Our goal is to raise the most money for our team,” Taber said. “But, the end goal is to cure Alzheimer’s.”
The Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center will host the “Ford Test Drive Event” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rick Ball Ford in Sedalia. Each test drive will earn the team $20 and $10 for the second test drive. The center will also serve hot dogs. All proceeds will go toward the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
