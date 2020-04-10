Many care centers were the first to close their doors to the public to protect the elderly residents living there as the COVID-19 virus spread across the United States and Sedalia is no different.
Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center Administrator Pamela Osborn said the center closed its doors to the public March 14 due to the pandemic.
Since closing to the public, residents and their families are finding creative ways to stay in touch. Many are bringing notes and holding them up to their loved one’s windows from the outside, and many residents are Skyping with family. The staff members are also finding innovative ways to keep the 117 residents occupied during the pandemic while keeping them safe.
Osborn said Friday, April 3 the staff brought in desserts for the residents to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday.
“We had a big Easter dinner,” she said. “The staff brought blackberry pie, and chocolate soufflé and special desserts.”
Residents have also stayed busy by cooking lunch, baking cookies, playing bingo and listening to live music provided by staff members. It’s Osborn’s hope to reduce fears and stress for residents due to the virus outbreak.
“The residents, some of them are stuck on OAN and CNN and those are the ones who are having trouble coping,” she noted. “But we haven’t gotten any sickness at all, staff or residents.
“Employee attendance has actually increased the last two weeks,” she continued. “Because they can’t go anywhere else.”
Osborn added to lift residents’ spirits, some of the residence center staff took them for a ride in the county.
“They talked about the spring flowers, and about the redbuds and all the flowering plum trees,” she said. “Then we went to Dairy Queen and got little ice creams for everybody.
“Just something to do,” she continued. “Then yesterday (Wednesday) they had ‘Ponderings on the Porch’ where we took them outside because it was so nice yesterday and the day before.”
Osborn noted the center has a gazebo area in the back where residents can sit and enjoy the sunshine.
“We went out there and had cookies and smoothies,” she said. “It was cookies that they had made.”
She added the center is trying to come up with different and creative ways to keep the residents occupied and noted family members are also providing ideas.
Osborn said she welcomes activity ideas from the community. To offer ideas, call Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center at 660-826-2118.
