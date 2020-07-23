Two men are competing to be the Republican candidate for the 48th District seat in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Tim Taylor and Don Baragary are seeking to fill the vacant position currently held by state Rep. Dave Muntzel, who is term limited. The winner in the primary will face Democrat William (Bill) Betteridge in the November General Election. Representatives serve for two years.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
How would you increase funding for K-12 and higher education?
Taylor: The surest and quickest way to increase funding to K-12 and higher education is to get the economy up and running. The June budget cuts to schools were directly related to COVID-19 and the sooner we can lift restrictions on businesses, the sooner funding can be returned to its intended uses.
Baragary: The two largest pieces of the State of Missouri's budget pie are social programs and education, with social programs being the larger of the two. One way to increase education funding is to rob Peter to pay Paul. The other way is to grow the state's economy through economic development both locally and statewide. Missouri has suffered from revenue shortfalls along with the rest of the country due to COVID-19. A brisk recovery is vital for the immediate funding requirements but we need to look further down the road to ensure our education funding keeps up with the growing needs. An aggressive approach to economic development and workforce readiness along with improvements to our transportation infrastructure will help to attract companies to the State of Missouri well into the future. I believe through economic development we can grow our economy and be able to fund our education system at a higher level while spreading that financial burden across a larger tax base. I intend to work hard in Jefferson City to ensure we move forward with a robust economy that will support all pieces of the state's fiscal pie.
Do you support taxing internet sales?
Taylor: I do support taxing internet sales. As a family-run, small business owner I appreciate the disadvantage Missouri business owners have in competing with internet sales. In light of the restrictions still placed on businesses because of COVID-19, hurdles and roadblocks must be removed or lifted from Missouri’s business owners. If they aren’t, many family-owned and operated businesses will not survive.
Baragary: I absolutely support taxing internet sales. As the Presiding Commissioner of Cooper County for the last six years, I have tracked our sales tax collections closely. It is apparent that internet sales is eating into the volume of sales at our local businesses. The business owners that are hurt the most are the local mom and pop operations that are unable to compete with the large online shopping services. These local business are at an 8% to 10% disadvantage from the beginning on sales tax alone. We just need to level the playing field so our local businesses have a chance to survive and help keep our communities thriving.
Do you think Missouri needs a prescription drug monitoring program?
Taylor: As a firefighter/EMT for 22 years, I was on the front lines of the drug crisis. I'm not sure how much Narcan we used prior to my retirement but its use was a common occurrence. I've witnessed firsthand the horrors caused by addiction. One would think it would be easy for me to say yes, we need a PDMP.
Since Missouri is the only state without a PDMP, we probably need to get one established. Especially since the President issued an executive order related to that very subject. My concerns are protecting personal information, ensuring an individual's right to bear arms is not infringed, and protecting the doctor/patient relationship. I believe those things were addressed in HB1693 in the previous session. When the next bill is introduced, I will evaluate it on its merits and vote accordingly.
Baragary: I do think Missouri needs a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Missouri is the only state in the country that does not have a statewide program. Some counties have adopted their own programs, many of which are patterned after or associated with a program in St. Louis County. There is becoming a hodge-podge of different programs across Missouri and I believe it's time for a statewide program that can better track prescribing and sale of drugs that can be addictive and dangerous. I will support a properly written bill to help correct this situation.
What are your thoughts about Gov. Mike Parson’s focus on infrastructure and workforce development?
Taylor: I support Governor Parson’s overall plan and the ideas he has put forth. I particularly like the premise that infrastructure includes the human element. I am a strong proponent of vocation and technical education. By teaching our young people that learning a trade is an honorable and rewarding goal, we will keep them out of debt, give them pride in hard work, and rebuild our infrastructure at the same time.
Baragary: I think Governor Parson is right on track with his focus on infrastructure and workforce development. These two items are the key to our ability to attract new business to the state and expand our economy. As Presiding Commissioner of Cooper County, I had the pleasure of serving on the I-70 Task Force last year. This group's main focus was the future of the Rocheport Bridge on I-70. Through the efforts of the community leaders on the Task Force along with our legislators, both state and federal and with Governor Parson's leadership, we were able to secure the federal grant to make a new bridge possible. The Rocheport bridge is very important to our region, to our state, and to our national security.
How would you help address the issue of rural broadband service?
Taylor: Having a teenager in high school, and living in an area where broadband service is not available, this issue is at the top of my list. The struggles of our school district to teach remotely was made more difficult by not having the option of high-speed internet at each home. I intend to explore every option, and work with those with the experience in the field, to improve the situation where possible.
Baragary: While some areas of the state have excellent broadband, others have little or no access. I believe incentive programs for rural electric cooperatives and other providers to expand broadband across the state would be an investment worth looking into. Good internet access is another piece to the economic growth puzzle for the State of Missouri.
What are your thoughts on how the state has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Taylor: Considering the information that was available at the time, in the earliest days, I believe our state has handled the situation the best it could. With the benefit of hindsight, I will not “armchair quarterback” our current leaders for what has happened in the past.
I do hold them accountable if they don’t learn from what has happened thus far. With the benefit of hindsight, I will look to our future leaders to not make the same mistakes. The government’s primary responsibility is to protect our natural rights. Prior to any decision, our elected officials should ask the question, “Will this infringe on individual rights?” They should be judged accordingly during their next election by how they answer. I believe the government has no right to close a business because it deems it to not be a “vital” business. I don’t believe the government should have the authority to force a church and its members not to meet for worship.
Many lessons will be learned from this situation. How we recover will be judged by future generations. Let’s leave them a legacy of protecting rights and ensuring freedoms.
Baragary: It would be easy to criticize or second guess how the pandemic has been handled in Missouri but in reality this is unchartered waters for all of us. While everyone is concerned about our families and friends being safe and healthy, we also have to take a hard look at our rights and freedoms. In general, I think our state's leaders have reacted accordingly to the situation in the best way they knew how. There has also been some overreaching of local authority in some areas of the state that has caused economic devastation for those areas. I think we are going to have to find the balance point so we can return to a somewhat normal lifestyle and still be diligent with larger groups to prevent the rapid spread that could shut our economy down again.
What would be your top priorities in office?
Taylor: I will protect the rights of the unborn. I will remain a constant and vigilant defender of our rights and liberties. I will reduce restrictions and enhance our Second Amendment rights. I will work to eliminate roadblocks in the direct selling of farm products, retail and wholesale. I will work for the expansion of rural broadband service while finding innovative ways to fund the process. I will look for innovative ways to promote and fund vocational and technical education. I will work to trim every form of bureaucracy, from top to bottom. I will stand guard for my brothers and sisters in Emergency Services, and provide them with the most support available.
Baragary: After elected the priorities at the top of my list are figuring out a way to fund the badly needed improvements to our state highway system and keep economic development moving forward aggressively in the state of Missouri so we can grow our economy to a level that can help fund our education system to an acceptable level. I believe we can achieve great things in the state by working together and running it like a business.
