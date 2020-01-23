There’s now a two-way race for the 48th District House of Representatives seat being vacated in 2020.
State Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, is term limited and will not be able to seek reelection this fall. Tim Taylor, also a Republican from Boonville, announced his candidacy earlier this week. He will join Cooper County Commissioner Dan Baragary in the Republican primary Aug. 4. Jason Davidson, of New Franklin, was the first to announce he was seeking the 48th District seat but dropped out of the race in October.
The district includes portions of Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph and Saline counties.
Taylor told the Democrat by phone Thursday that his interest in politics started at a young age.
“Going clear back to when I was in eighth grade, I’ve always felt a desire to serve my community in the political realm, I always felt it was my obligation as a citizen to try to do it,” he said. “My career path was in public service with the Columbia Fire Department and I couldn’t hold an elected office because of that. Once I retired in April, that opened the doors. Now’s a good time. It simply comes down to that. I was in the Air Force, traveled the world, and came back because I love central Missouri where I grew up. I want to serve the citizens on a larger scale than what I’ve been doing locally.”
Taylor grew up in Boonville and graduated from Boonville High School. He worked in construction for a few years before joining the Air Force in 1987. He served for about four years as a security police officer before being honorably discharged. He returned to Missouri and worked in construction in Columbia while volunteering with the Boonville Fire Department where his dad served as assistant chief. He found his career path in firefighting and spent 21 and a half years with the Columbia Fire Department. He retired as a captain in April.
He and his wife, Dawn, own and operate a cow-calf operation and live on their farm in rural Cooper County near Bunceton. The couple has one son, Carter. They also own Taylor’s Bake Shop in Boonville, which Dawn operates. Bakeries seem to be a family tradition, as Taylor’s grandparents owned a bakery in Mexico, Missouri, while he was growing up.
Taylor serves as the Cooper County Fair Board president and is on the Cooper County MU Extension Council. He also is involved with Cooper County 4-H and is an archery instructor for 4-H and various local schools.
Taylor is a newcomer to politics and said he plans to spend this year learning more about issues important to Missourians.
“My main concern is ensuring we continue on the path that Missouri has been going on with the conservative values that we have,” he said. “I’m an NRA member and firearms instructor, so the second amendment is a top priority with me. I want to make sure we don’t go the way Virginia is going right now.”
As a small business owner and a farmer, he said lower taxes and less government intrusion are important to him. “Those are issues I want to keep track of,” he said.
“I’m going to be traveling our district and just learning what the concerns are from everybody,” he added. “I plan to wear out a few pairs of shoes.”
