Team Hillbilly is participating in its first Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimer’s and they will be joined by hundreds of other participants next weekend at Centennial Park.
Shawn Larkin, of Blue Springs, is a first-time participant in the Sedalia walk as he supports his friend, Jim Smith, known to most as Hillbilly Jim.
Hillbilly Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about three years ago. Although he is in the early stages of the disease and doesn’t have many memory problems yet, a friend has moved in help him remember daily tasks such as taking medication.
“He’s a proud guy and that’s a hard thing to swallow, having someone stay with you to make sure you do the average everyday stuff that you take for granted,” Larkin said.
Larkin said Smith has a big personality and gets along with everyone. His trademark long, white beard is hard to miss and has allowed him to play Santa Claus at various places at Christmastime.
The two met through G.O.A.R. — Go Out And Ride — a Kansas City-area motorcycle charity group that organizes benefit rides. Larkin said they host four to six rides each year and have helped raise money for a young girl with cancer and fellow motorcycle enthusiasts who have been injured in accidents. Money is raised through donations from riders and auctions after the rides. Larkin said 100% of the money is donated to that ride’s cause.
In April, G.O.A.R. hosted a Hillbilly ride that included about 100 miles plus a live and silent auction. They even made purple T-shirts featuring “Team Hillbilly” and Hillbilly Jim’s famous white beard. The ride raised about $3,800, which is being donated to the Alzheimer’s Association through Team Hillbilly at the Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“It’s just what you do,” Larkin said of helping Hillbilly Jim. “... when he came to us and asked us to do a ride, he said ‘I don’t want any of the money I want it to go to Alzheimer’s for research.’ He’s got a big heart and he’s one of my good friends and anything I can do to support him means the world. He would do anything for anyone. To show that love back is the way it should be.”
Since his diagnosis, Hillbilly Jim has started volunteering at a center for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia near his Lowry City home and has been active with the Alzheimer’s Association.
Larkin said he and other G.O.A.R. members try to have as much fun as they can with Hillbilly Jim and take plenty of photos for his “memory book” page on Facebook that he looks at each day.
“We’ve become really close in the past year and it scares me because I hope it never happens but one day, since I’m relatively new in his life, I don’t want him to wake up one day and not know who I am,” Larkin said as he got choked up.
“It’s a hard thing to talk about. It makes me tear up a little bit. And so many people are affected by it, I can’t believe there’s nothing they’ve come up with to help with this thing. It’s a horrible disease and that’s why we decided to do the walk, gather up as much money as we can help toward research and help find a cure for this.”
Larkin said his grandmother also had the disease but she died of other causes before she reached the worst stages. Larkin said he’s thankful she didn’t have to experience it.
“It makes you stop and think about what’s really important to you,” he said. “We’re not guaranteed tomorrow and something like that that’s a long lasting thing, he’s a strong guy to live with it and get up every day and think about it. And he doesn’t let it get him down. Just really puts life in perspective.”
A 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize the top teams and walkers along with sponsors. It will also include the promise garden, which has become a Walk to End Alzheimer’s tradition across the country. Attendees can pick up a flower to symbolize their connection to Alzheimer’s: blue represents having the disease, purple represents losing someone to the disease, yellow represents being a caregiver, and orange represents being a supporter. Sedalia Walk Manager Joe Pallikkathayil said it’s a “beautiful and moving part” of the event.
After the ceremony, a long route and a short route are available for attendees to walk. Participants and teams can still register to walk in the event or donate money to the Sedalia walk at alz.org/walk.
Pallikkathayil said the event has a few purposes. While it is an effort to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, it also offers a way to raise awareness of the disease and the Alzheimer’s Association’s services, plus creates an event full of hope.
“Events like this are a way to lovingly, hopefully, inspiringly support people as they go through a difficult walk,” Pallikkathayil said. “And in talking with the organizing committee, one of the things that was shared to me that inspired me was, the idea that the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, sure it’s one day each year for a lot of the participants, but for the most deeply affected, the walk to end Alzheimer’s is an everyday thing until we have a cure.”
The Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Centennial Park. For more information or to volunteer, contact Pallikkathayil at 573-808-7159 or jopallikkathayil@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
