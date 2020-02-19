Pettis County residents have seen their fair share of winter weather so far this season, but many may not know what goes into keeping the roads clear in these conditions.
City, county and state officials took the time to speak with the Democrat about the challenges Missouri weather brings, what their specific agencies face, and what they do to make sure the roads are safe for travel.
City of Sedalia
For the City of Sedalia, preparedness for winter weather is year round. According to Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey, the city works ahead of the winter season to make sure it has a salt vendor in place to keep a ready supply. The department also makes sure all its equipment is ready and even hosts a “snow plow rodeo” in the summer, refreshing crew members on their equipment.
The city has crews working in two 12-hour shifts, one day and one night, seven days a week with approximately 140 miles of road to cover. They have between 10 and 12 trucks to cover it all. Their first priority is clearing the emergency snow routes with the majority of neighborhoods being two blocks from an emergency snow route.
“Sometimes we get through residential right away and other times we don’t. During heavy snow events we’ll clear those emergency routes first and we’ll try to stay ahead on those,” Ardrey said. “That means we may not get to residential streets until after the event has ended.”
The city is also in charge of clearing the airport runways. Ardrey noted many city roads are chip and sealed, which helps reduce problems with black ice.
Ardrey said the department watches weather forecasts and tries to prepare accordingly although it isn’t an “exact science” when the weather is concerned.
“It’s situational but we really try to stay ahead...We’ve got some guys that have driven plows for 20 years and they help us,” Ardrey explained. “I think over the past 10 years the National Weather Service had gotten much better with their predictions and their use of radar to know if we’re going to see ice before we see the snow. Really it does come down to how much we get, how fast we get it, what’s the temperature and the wind conditions.”
Pettis County
According to Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, the county also works to be prepared for winter events before they occur. The county’s shed holds anywhere from 230 to 250 tons of salt and has crews checking equipment to make sure they are working properly. Their crews normally work in two eight-hour shifts and cover 900 miles of roads.
Baeza said the county also monitors the weather and works closely with Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda. He said it depends on the situation as to when the crews are enacted. The county also has certain roads crews work to clear first.
“We try to prepare but just like in anything the game plan can change,” Baeza said. “You can adjust. Our goal is to make sure we can give our citizens access from critical facilities and also emergency services can get in. Make sure all the county roads are passable within a reasonable amount of time. Those are our main three. Everything else follows but those are our three main goals when we’re clearing roads.”
Another aspect the county faces is the amount of gravel roads it has to cover. Accessibility for equipment can be an issue, especially when vehicles are parked on the streets. It also affects how or if they choose to clear a road.
“On the gravel roads specifically, you don’t want to go plow when there’s an inch or less (of snow) because all you're doing is tearing up that road,” he explained. “You’re taking the traction out. There’s a lot of different intricacies that you have to look at too.”
Baeza said the calls can be especially challenging when the area is expecting a mix of rain, sleet, snow or ice.
Baeza also cautioned residences should shovel in the direction the road goes when removing snow. If it is put in the road it will often end up back in their driveways again when crews go through.
Missouri Department of Transportation
MoDOT uses its own weather service to monitor the weather, according to MoDOT Kansas City District Area Engineer Richard Shipley. MoDOT also uses “skeleton crews.”
“If we suspect there’s going to be something going on but we’re not sure how bad it’s going to be we may put out what we call a skeleton crew,” Shipley explained. “So we put out a few trucks. They'll keep an eye on it especially like in the evening where we don't have people in all the time. During the day it’s not such a big deal because our crews are already there so if we need to mount some sort of response we can fairly quickly.”
Shipley said MoDOT’s response is dependent on predicted weather and temperatures.
In the case of a weather event, crews work in 12-hour shifts 24 hours a day until it is mostly cleared. Their priorities are main interstates and high-traffic roadways.
“The response really depends on what the temperatures are and what kind of weather we’re predicting,” he said. “The worst is when we have a rain event that then turns into sleet that then turns into snow. It’s very hard for us to do anything because if you put any salt down on the road when it’s raining it just washes off. So you kind of really have to catch it just at the right time.”
Shipley went into depth about how temperature can have a big effect on how crews respond.
“As the temperatures get colder you end up using salt materials,” he said. “Sometimes we use beet juice which is literally beet byproduct. It’s an organic product but it mixes with the salt and sticks to the roads. It also helps lower the temperature for the melting point for snow and ice.
“Then you get down to a really cold temperature down in the teens and at some point salt doesn’t become very effective…” he continued. “There are other chemicals we can use like calcium chloride or magnesium chloride. We don’t use them that much since they’re pretty hard on pavements.”
All three entities work on pretreating roads although it depends on the type of weather expected as rain can just wash it away. Temperatures affect pretreatment materials as well with temperatures below freezing often rendering them useless.
All three entities also gave the same advice, encouraging residents to stay home if they are able in the case of severe weather. If residents must go out they should drive with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.