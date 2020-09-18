Besides one’s home and perhaps education, an individual’s vehicle can be one of the major expenses in life. It seems to just make sense to keep that investment in the best working order possible.
Justin Brown and his wife, Katie (Hassler) Brown, own Hassler’s Automotive in Smithton and have decades of experience in car maintenance and repair. The business was opened in 1960 by Katie’s grandfather Arnold Hassler. Her father, Wayne Hassler, bought the company in 1980 and continued running it until Brown purchased the business in 2005.
“I started working here when I was 16,” Katie explained. “Justin worked here with my father for several years before we eventually bought the business.”
Together the two offered some essential tips for care maintenance and the top five items to always keep in a vehicle to help with emergency repairs. They also provided a list of common “don’t try this at home repairs” that are often attempted but rarely successful, resulting in visits to a local mechanic.
Top five items necessary to maintain and keep a vehicle in good working order
1. Oil change and service. Neglecting the fluid levels and the fluids’ condition can lead to
premature wear of an engine and transmission components. Regularly schedule a full
oil change and service performed by an experienced mechanic that will check all fluids and
service them if needed. Going too long between oil change intervals not only means neglecting a vehicle’s fluids, but it can result in overlooking other areas that a good mechanic would spot.
2. Tire condition. Make sure tires are wearing evenly and rotate when needed. Many times, when a vehicle is out of alignment or has steering and suspension parts that are wearing out, the result is unevenly worn tires. Tire wear can be a red flag to alert to other problems in the steering or suspension.
3. Wiper blades. The middle of a rainstorm is not the ideal time to realize a vehicle’s wiper blades should be replaced.
4. Brake pad wear. Keep an eye and an ear out for brake pads needing to be replaced. Many brake pads have something called a wear indicator that will make a noise to alert the driver before the pad is completely worn down. Waiting too long to replace them can wear into the rotors, and that will require more parts and money that could have been avoided.
5. Belts and hoses. Replace these when they show signs of degrading material. Belts and hoses will crack over time and swell when they encounter oil, causing them to break down.
Top five items to keep in a vehicle
1. Spare tire with jack and four-way for removing lug nuts.
2. Extra fluids, including windshield washer fluid, engine oil, power steering fluid.
3. Tire gauge.
4. Ice scraper.
5. Small universal tool kit for minor repairs on the go.
Top five jobs not to try at home
1. Disassembling struts from coil springs. Coil springs are compressed, and without the proper spring compressor, things could go very wrong. The couple noted, almost in unison, “We're talking skull-cracking wrong in this case.”
2. Applying a stop-leak additive to leaking fluid. It might stop the leak temporarily, but repairs are needed if the fluid is leaking.
3. Major engine repair. “Yes, YouTube has a lot of information available, but once you’ve torn that engine down in your garage, you may find yourself in over your head,” Justin Brown commented.
4. Transmission repair. Rebuilding a transmission should be done in a controlled shop environment.
5. Complicated electrical wires. “Wires are everywhere,” Katie noted. “Shops have access to wiring schematics that can help with that complicated wiring issue that you may have otherwise spent weeks trying to fix and repair.”
