Three individuals have been arrested in reference to a deceased 16-year-old male who was brought to Bothwell Regional Health Center on Aug. 4.
According to court documents, at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 4, Sedalia police officers responded to Bothwell for a deceased 16-year-old who was brought into the emergency room.
Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith told officers the juvenile had been deceased for approximately six to 12 hours. A Bothwell employee was able to identify the three individuals who had dropped the juvenile off: Gary A. McKinsey Jr., 20, of the 700 block of North Grand Avenue; Kricket K. Dhority, 19, of the 6300 block of McVey Road; and Gunnar A. Fletcher-Zaremba, 17.
According to court documents, officers obtained video surveillance from Bothwell. At 5:09 p.m., Dhority’s vehicle is seen arriving at the E.R. Zaremba is seen exiting the vehicle and waves down someone in the hospital. The security officer then grabs a wheelchair while Zaremba and McKinsey take the juvenile from the vehicle and place him in the wheelchair.
At 5:10 video surveillance shows the juvenile being wheeled into the E.R. Zaremba, McKinsey and Dhority are seen in the waiting area speaking with an employee and the security officer. McKinsey is seen entering the E.R. to be with the juvenile while Zaremba remains in the waiting area and Dhority goes to move her vehicle. By 5:12 p.m., all three subjects left the area in her vehicle.
The employee said McKinsey told them the juvenile took two 30mg “perks,” which to the employee meant Percocet. The employee also said they had been receiving messages from Dhority and McKinsey. One from McKinsey said “I got woke up to someone telling me he was dead” and the juvenile had “ate perks and drank last night.” The message also said McKinsey tried giving the juvenile CPR.
Officers responded to McKinsey’s address in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue but were unable to make contact with anyone. A witness told officers between 4:30 to 5 p.m. they had seen two men carrying a person out of the residence, putting the person in a vehicle and leaving the area.
Another SPD detective located Dhority and brought her to the residence. According to court documents, she stated she arrived at the residence on Aug. 3 and the juvenile had arrived around 4 p.m. Dhority said they were up until the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
Dhority said she woke up around 5 p.m. Aug. 4 and another individual there told her they thought the juvenile was dead. She said they tried to locate a pulse and McKinsey said he believed the juvenile was dead but they still needed to take them to the hospital.
According to court documents, Dhority said they left the hospital because they were freaked out and concerned about a warrant McKinsey had. When asked why they did not contact the police, Dhority responded they were trying to figure out what to do.
According to court documents, Zaremba told officers the juvenile took two “perk 30’s” and the group stayed awake until the early morning hours of Aug. 4. Zaremba said he saw the juvenile around 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Around 4 p.m., the other individual told Zaremba they couldn’t wake up the juvenile. The rest of his accounts were similar to Dhority’s and he also said the three left because they were worried about McKinsey’s warrant.
McKinsey also spoke with officers and confirmed the others’ accounts. When the other individual said the juvenile was not OK, McKinsey said he attempted CPR and then the group took the juvenile to the hospital.
Charges for abandonment of a corpse were requested against all three subjects. Warrants were issued Aug. 21 and all three were arrested. Dhority and McKinsey have been charged with felony abandonment of a corpse and are being held on a $7,500 bond. Both have a hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Travis St. Cyr at 660-827-7823 ext. 1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.