Three individuals were arrested as a part of a narcotics investigation from 2018 in Pettis County.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Pettis County Circuit Court forfeited a 2006 Dodge Charger July 16, 2020, which was part of a narcotics investigation from August 2018 by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force in the area of Campbell Road and Kearn Road.
Deputies also seized approximately 175 grams of methamphetamine as well as the vehicle, which belonged to Dustin Keller. The vehicle was found to have been involved in the sale and distribution of a controlled substance and was forfeited by the court.
During the investigation, three subjects were arrested and pleaded guilty to drug-related offenses.
Desiree Mosher pleaded guilty to felony first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Keller pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Rose Hesse also pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance.
