After Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe announced he would not be seeking re-election for the Sedalia City Council, three individuals have filed for the seat.
Jeff Wimann, Larry Stevenson and Rhiannon Foster are vying for the Ward 4 position in one of three Sedalia City Council races on the April 7 municipal election ballot.
Jeff Wimann
Originally from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Wimann has been coming to Sedalia since 1976 with his wife, Becky Jaeger Wimann, who is from Sedalia. He has been a homeowner in the Fourth Ward for 14 years. Wimann worked in the toy industry in sales and marketing before retiring and moving to Sedalia with his wife in 2016. He is the Vice Chair of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees, a member of the Sedalia Planning and Zoning Commission, a member of the Sedalia Lions Club and works part-time as a driver for W-K Chevrolet.
Growing up in a small town and seeing his father on Wisconsin Dells City Council inspired Wimann and made him want to serve his community as well. Living in major metropolitan areas, moving for work and his work schedule did not allow Wimann to pursue it before, but he is excited for the opportunity to serve in Sedalia. Wimann said he has the energy, time and desire to keep Sedalia going on the right path.
“I want to be known for listening to my people,” he said. “I want everyone in my ward to know they can reach me all the time.”
Wimann is particularly passionate about finances and said the people he has talked to in his ward are concerned about sidewalks.
“That’s why I am really excited about trying to get on the city council,” Wimann said. “Finances are important. How we spend our money. How the money is spent is really important to me…”
“I had to go out and get 25 signatures and I talked to a lot of homeowners,” he continued. “There wasn’t a single homeowner, except one, where every time I was there half an hour minimum, 45 minutes, one was an hour. At least half of those homeowners, their number one concern, which I’m going to be fighting for, was the sidewalks. I’m going to do everything I can to help get new sidewalks put in.”
Wimann said he strives to be good at working with people, is always listening, and likes to work hard and be involved.
“The bottom line is I’m proud of Sedalia,” Wimann said.
Larry Stevenson
Larry Stevenson is a lifelong resident of Sedalia graduating from Smith-Cotton High School in 1960. Stevenson was drafted into the Army in 1964 and spent eight months in Vietnam, fighting in three major battles. Stevenson was awarded the Silver Star, the United States’ second-highest combat award.
Stevenson then spent 28 years managing Family Ford Tractor & Implement Business in Sedalia. He is a member of the VFW Post 2591 where he served as Quartermaster for four years. He is also a member of the American Legion Post 624 and Moose Lodge 1494. He also speaks at schools as a Vietnam veteran. Stevenson lives in Sedalia with his wife, Mary Jo, and has two sons, Mark and Brent.
Issues Stevenson is passionate about include improving the streets and increased salaries for city workers based on performance.
“We’re awful low on the pay scales,” he said. “We’ve got to find some way to bring our pay scales up. I’m talking about the police department, the fire department, and city employees.
“I don’t mean across the board pay raises. The top people, they get the lion’s share if it’s a percentage-wise one. I’d prefer to go with help from the people that are in the department heads on who gets what for the pay raises.”
Stevenson did want to be transparent about the fact he has a son who works for the city’s street department but said it had not been an issue when he was on the council before and would not be an issue this time either.
Stevenson previously served on the council before being defeated by Vicky Collins in the April 2015 election. He said he decided to run again because he likes to be involved.
“My experience on the council is going to be a plus and I’m not afraid to speak to anybody,” Stevenson said. “I’ll push the issues that need to be pushed…Sedalia is either going to go forwards or backwards. There’s no such thing as staying the same. Sedalia is on a good move right and I like what’s going on...It just doesn't bother to get in front of a group and speak. I think that’s very much in my favor. I think I can speak to the other council members and the public out here like I always have.”
Rhiannon Foster
Rhiannon Foster has lived in Sedalia her whole life and lives in Sedalia with her two sons, Dane and Yale. She is a member of the Sedalia Park Board and is active with the Smith-Cotton Basketball Booster Club. Foster has a bachelor’s degree in political science and she said she felt like it was time to take another step in running for the council.
“I’ve always been very involved in the community,” she said. “Sedalia has been a huge priority for my family, always. My parents and whole family have always been very involved with trying to make Sedalia the best it can be. I just wanted to continue with that. I’ve loved my involvement being on Park Board and I felt it was time to take another step. There’s so many wonderful things happening right now. Sedalia is growing so much and I feel like I would be a great voice for the Fourth Ward.”
Foster said she believes it is her job to represent the Fourth Ward so issues she is going to be passionate about are not her decision — she believes it is her job to listen to what issues are important to Fourth Ward residents and those are what should be important to her. Foster said so far when she’s been talking to people they have said it’s important for them to have someone who listens to them and represents them.
Foster said she believes being on the Park Board will help her bring a different perspective to the council and has shown her what goes into and how much work it takes to be involved. She said she has a “deep love for Sedalia” and believes growing up here gives her a “hometown perspective.”
“I’ve seen the changes that Sedalia has gone through,” Foster said. “When we were kids things were so different and to experience those changes and see how positively it has affected our community I think is very important. We’ve had to work to get the community center, a lot of the new restaurants, the new industry. We’ve had to work hard to get those to come here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.