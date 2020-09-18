Three individuals have been charged in relation to a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a methamphetamine lab, drugs, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and other items.
According to court documents, on Sept. 9, the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 24700 block of Smasal Road in Pettis County for members of the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Inside the residence, law enforcement located Gerald M. Durrill, 32, Erin R. Durrill, 34, Connie M. Nicholson, 65, and a juvenile. All four resided at the residence.
In a bedroom identified as Gerald’s, law enforcement located a glass smoking pipe with a white, crystal-like substance in it that later tested positive for methamphetamine, a bundle of new, small clear plastic baggies, multiple pills, a bag of white powder that later tested positive for methamphetamine weighing approximately 2.2 grams, a shotgun, ammonium nitrate cold packs, coffee filters and a receipt from a business for Sudafed, according to court documents.
The court documents also stated officers located a baggie containing a white powder, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, on the living room floor. A black case containing hypodermic needles, spoons and another bag of white powder, which also later tested positive for methamphetamine, was located.
In a detached garage, law enforcement also located two Lithium batteries, a measuring cup with a white powder and small amount of red substance on the edge of the powder and digital scales. According to court documents, in the rear of the residence, officers found a burn pile where a metal wrapper from a lithium battery, a blister package containing pseudoephedrine, and a bottle “commonly used in the ‘one pot’ method of manufacturing methamphetamine.” The bottle later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the documents.
In total, according to court documents, two chemicals used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located in the burn pit, two were also located in other parts of the residence. A used “one pot” methamphetamine lab, a hydrogen chloride generator and a firearm were located in or behind the residence where the juvenile resided.
Gerald Durrill has been charged with felony manufacturing a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of methamphetamine precursors with a $50,000 bond.
Nicholson was charged with felony manufacturing a controlled substance and felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Erin Durrill was charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information regarding illegal activities should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or the TIPS Hotline at 660-827-8477.
