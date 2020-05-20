Three individuals are running for the Village of Hughesville Board of Trustees in the June 2 municipal election.
Ruth Mason, Rose Thompson and Trena Frazier are running for two trustee positions.
The Democrat asked the following questions in a questionnaire: Why are you running for office? What are your qualifications? Have you previously run for the office or held a position in this city? What do you think you think are some top issues facing the city that need to be addressed soon? What goals do you have for office if you are elected? Why should people vote for you?
Thompson and Frazier did not submit a response. Mason chose to respond to the Democrat’s questionnaire in a paragraph.
Ruth Mason: I am running for office because a void needs to be filled. I live in Hughesville and I have been employed by the State of Missouri for 28 years and have been retired from the State of Missouri for five years and know the way the state works. A town has to abide by the regulations of the state and having a knowledge of the state gives the town an advantage. I have not held any other office in this town or in the State of Missouri. I am not sure what the most pressing issue with Hughesville is yet. For me, I see the town as a peaceful place. Due to the people that live around me. I have heard people are just plain mad that live in this place. I would like to instill a sense of pride to live here. I would also like to see that the town is using all available help that is out there. I believe there is hope for our town. The future needs to be bright for our young people and maybe some interaction with the youth will instill growth for our town.
