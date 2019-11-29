Two Sedalia businesses are opening new locations, one is celebrating a grand opening, and another is closing its doors downtown.
S&C Custom Imaging
While it’s been in business for more than a year, a local store is celebrating its new brick-and-mortar location with a grand opening next week.
Megan and Corey Taber opened S&C Custom Imaging in July 2018, operating out of their home with a website and Facebook page. As business grew, they moved S&C to a storefront at 807 S. Marshall Ave. in September.
“A lot of it was internet-based ... your clientele, they want to look and touch and feel. So to be closer to some of the local clients,” Corey said of opening the store.
“It’s easier for people to come in and say, ‘this is what I want,’” Megan added.
Megan had been an RN for more than 10 years when she decided it was time for something new, although she continues to work as a PRN. She brought the idea of graphic work to Corey last year, and S&C began.
The family-owned shop offers handmade home decor that can be customized, laser engraving, parking signs, banners, trophies, shirts and canvas items. Corey said photos on wood are “really hot right now” for S&C. He said the photos are put onto wood, and other materials such as metal, with paint rather than stickers. Wedding and senior photos work well, he added.
The couple said their photos painted on wood and custom home decor set them apart from other businesses along with the timely manner in which they complete orders.
S&C will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, visit sccustomimaging.com or facebook.com/sccustomimaging.
SC Fuel
Sedalians can get their meal prep needs filled on the west side of Sedalia starting in December.
SC Fuel opened in downtown Sedalia a few years ago and has seen quick success in the area. A Knob Noster location, 101 N. State St., opened earlier this year and meals can be purchased at Brian’s Gym in Sedalia, Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, CrossFit Believe in Warrensburg and M-Town CrossFit in Marshall.
Owners Chris and Sandra Fisher announced this week they are opening a second location in Sedalia. They previously announced they would be the second tenant in the new retail center at 10th Street and Winchester Drive, which houses Tiger Family Dental, but now the second location will be in the retail center at 3210 W. 16th St. across from State Fair Community College.
Chris Fisher said they don’t have a firm opening date as they wait for fridges to be delivered and interior work to be completed, but they plan to open in mid-December.
“We had a lot of requests for another location, especially on the west side,” he told the Democrat. “Even though downtown is great, this is a much higher traffic area so we anticipate it bringing in even more foot traffic and driveby traffic since there’s not a lot of people that just drive downtown. It’s across the street from the college and close to Total Fitness and Brian’s Gym. We want to help more people find healthy food and we’ve heard from our customers they’d like a spot out west.”
Chris said the west-side location will offer the same type of set up and business model where customers can pick out meals made in the SC Fuel kitchen that can be used as a sort of meal prep for those counting calories or just looking for a healthier option. He said the new store will be able to offer a larger selection and stock of supplements.
Operating hours will be trial and error at first as they figure out what works best for customers, although they will start out similar to the downtown location’s hours.
Chris said announcements about a grand opening event with drawings and giveaways will be posted on the SC Fuel Facebook and Instagram pages.
Little Big Horn
A popular Sedalia restaurant is temporarily closing as it moves to a new location.
Little Big Horn, 1629 W. Main St., announced on its Facebook page a few weeks ago that its last day will be Dec. 21. It will reopen at 150 S. Limit Ave., although the post did not indicate when the new location will open.
The business could not be reached for comment by press time.
House of Vacuums
A longtime downtown Sedalia business is closing after more than four decades.
The House of Vacuums, 703 S. Ohio Ave., announced the news on its Facebook page last week: “After 43 years, our family has decided it is time to retire from this business. … Thank you for your years of patronage.” The post states anyone with equipment in the store needs to arrange for pickup and all accounts must be settled by Dec. 20.
According to its Facebook page, the business was established in 1977 and offers vacuum sales and service for individuals and commercial customers.
The business could not be reached for comment by press time.
