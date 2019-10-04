Hard work, determination and a love for animals are what volunteers and a local veterinarian are using to help feral or “community” cats in the Sedalia area.
Monika Monks, president/founder of C.A.T.S. (Cat Assistance Team Sedalia), said many volunteers began a Trap/Neuter/Release project Thursday that would conclude Saturday. She noted the University of Missouri-Columbia would send a mobile spay and neuter clinic Friday which would care for 20 community cats, while Dr. Cheryl Albin D.V.M. of The Spay and Neuter Clinic would help with 80 cats.
Monks along with Melissa Gettis, Liz Nedderman and volunteers from other animal welfare groups — Troy Douglass, Sedalia Animal Shelter; DeDe Hawkins, Windy Hill Dog Haven; and Callie Turpin, Pawsibilities are Endless — are participating in the efforts this week.
“It’s so amazing that the animal welfare groups can come together and help each other succeed,” Monks said. “It really shows you that we are all in it for the animals.
“We are so fortunate to have an amazing crew,” she continued. “We are tiny but mighty right now.”
Monks said when people have a feral cat problem they can contact the newly formed C.A.T.S. organization.
“There are lots of stray cats because people don’t spay and neuter and they keep breeding,” Monks said. “Then they become, what we call feral, which means they’re not social. People will let us know they have them and they are feeding them, and we will come and humanely trap them.
“We pay to get them spayed and neutered and vaccinated,” she continued. “If there’s any medical needs, if the cat is sick or has an injury, we will get that treated. We let them recover and then we bring them back to the exact location that we trapped from.”
Albin said TNR is helpful because it helps control the population of additional feral cats in the community.
“There have been studies that have proved that altering the animals and turning them back into their own area helps decrease the influx of new cats to that area,” she noted. “Then supposedly … they keep other cats from coming in.”
Monks said they only trap cats at addresses where they receive permission from the property owners. She added the group does TNR year-round. This week’s event is in preparation for the winter season.
“Because when it gets really cold, trapping is unsuccessful,” she noted. “So, what we focus on in the winter is getting shelters for cats that we’ve done. We try to do a big (TNR) at the beginning of the cold season, so we can get as many as we possibly can.”
Albin said the dedication of the volunteers is incredible.
“(Monks) is new to this area, but she has hit it hard this past year,” Albin said. “I’m just so grateful she’s doing this. These (volunteers) who go out and trap, these girls sit there, they don’t leave the traps. They don’t want something to get trapped and get hurt … or people steal the traps.”
Volunteers stay with the traps until a cat is secure and then they bring it in to be spayed or neutered. Monks said the reason she and the others continue to help feral cats is because it‘s all about the animals.
“There’s just so many and they’re miserable,” she explained. “They are sick and nobody wants them. Part of the problem is just people aren’t spaying and neutering and they are overproducing. We are just trying to help the problem from the source.
“Once we spay and neuter them they are much healthier,” she continued. “They don’t cause all the problems that they did before.”
Monks added the main focus of C.A.T.S. is TNR but they also help other animals.
“We’ll help absolutely any animal,” she said. “We’ve taken in a pig from a hoarder situation, saved a chicken that fell off a truck, we have puppies that have been abandoned. We just try and help out absolutely anything.”
She said although C.A.T.S. conducts fundraisers, most of the money spent on the animals comes from herself and volunteers. The organization, a licensed 501(c)(3), welcomes volunteers and donations.
For more information or to receive help with feral cats, email C.A.T.S. at helpsedaliacats@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at Cat Assistance Team Sedalia.
