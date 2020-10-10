As Pettis County gears up for the upcoming election, many candidates are stopping by the Pettis County Pachyderm Club to speak about their platforms, including Tim Taylor, who is vying for the 48th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Taylor, a Republican, will face Democrat William (Bill) Betteridge in the November General Election to fill the 48th District position currently held by state Rep. Dave Muntzel, who is term-limited. District 48 includes areas in Saline, Pettis, Chariton and Randolph counties.
Taylor, from Boonville, served in the Air Force from 1987 to 1991 in the security police force. He is a career firefighter and retired about a year ago as a captain in the Columbia Fire Department. He has co-owned Taylor’s Bake Shop in Boonville since 1991 with his wife, Dawn, who operates the business. They have a 15-year-old son, Carter, and live on a farm where they have a cow and calf operation.
Taylor previously considered running for office but his job as a city firefighter was a conflict of interest. Taylor recounted a conversation he had with Muntzel last September, which made him start considering it seriously.
“I asked Dave, I said, ‘Who’s going to replace you when you’re gone?’” Taylor said. “He looked at me and said, ‘Why not you?’ I had thought about it in the past. It always interested me what happens in Jefferson City and so I said to myself, ‘Maybe you’re right.’”
Taylor said the final thing to convince him was thinking about what could happen when the lines are drawn for redistricting and the possibility of Boonville be drawn in with Columbia.
“Columbia could dictate all of the politics in Boonville,” Taylor explained. “That town (Columbia) is moving closer and closer to us. So I said ‘If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it now because it may be nearly impossible.”
Taylor has been asked several times what committees he would like to be on and what legislation he would “want to file early” if elected.
“I’ll tell you that there isn’t any right now,” Taylor said. “I’m coming into this as simply a person who wants to serve the 48th District. I have an agenda but it’s not a hidden agenda. I simply want to be there and I’m going to spend that first year learning the ropes. I want to be there as one part of a stop, a wall if you will, of the bad legislation that can come through.”
Taylor also said the budget interested him since he felt it would teach him the most about state government in the quickest time. He is also interested in transportation since I-70 and the Missouri River cuts through the district. A personal passion for Taylor, who is a scuba diver, is conservation and natural resources.
Taylor said he has been asked why he would not ask to be on the agriculture committee. He said the word is several committees may be reduced so he did not want to take a spot from someone who would be “more adept and have a better knowledge.”
“I’m trying to figure out ways to help farmers and help our community and I think budget and transportation can kind of be that niche where I can help,” he added.
During the question and answer session Taylor was asked if he was prepared to make major cuts in the state’s budget, specifically in education, to pay for Medicaid expansion if that occurs.
Taylor said it was a “tough one to answer.” He explained Missouri has a balanced budget amended requiring the state’s budget to be balanced. Taylor said state legislators were going to have to have to cut something to make that happen.
“Nobody wants to do that,” Taylor said. “The education particularly, I’m a huge proponent of education and not so much college degrees. I want to see us promote more tech schools so kids aren’t going into debt right out of high school. They need to know that other avenues are there for them to progress in life and to succeed.
“Somebody is going to have to make those decisions. The only other option is to raise taxes and nobody in this state likes to raise taxes. Again, I’ve not done it. I understand the ramifications of that (Medicaid expansion) are going to be hard to swallow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.