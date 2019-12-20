For one Sedalia couple creativity has no bounds when it comes to designing miniature Christmas ornaments each year.
Since 1982, Jerry and Kay Greer have created tiny ornaments from natural and recycled items. The couple designs one ornament a year, but they make 100 or more of them to give to friends and family from California to New York. Jerry describes it as a “labor of love.”
Kay said they began making miniature ornaments for their friends’ children in Hidden Hills subdivision almost four decades ago.
“We wanted to give the kids something for Christmas, but we didn’t want to get into buying a gift every year,” she added. “We started giving them to the kids and then when more kids came, we started doing it for them.”
The couple, both retired educators, now give ornaments to all the families in Hidden Hills each year and also to their own friends and family.
“It’s something we started doing and it was fun,” Kay said. “We gave to neighbors and then we branched out.”
Jerry said the time frame for working on an ornament depends on ‘how labor intensive” it is. This year’s ornament is a yule log named “Y’all Log.” All 100 log ornaments were completed by the first of September.
Ornaments run the whole gamut from origami angels, to igloos, to a crab made with recycled honey tasters from Russia.
“I did a unit on origami frogs when I was teaching,” Kay said. “And Jerry was trying to make an origami frog and he messed up. So, he brought this home and said, ‘I just thought this looked like potential for an angel.’”
Kay said she “tweaked” the angel’s feet and Jerry aptly named it “Angle Angel” (1988).
The Greers aren’t afraid to be adventurous when it comes to looking for recycled material to create their tiny Christmas wonders. Disposable communion cups become bells, mussel shells become angel wings, buttons halos, peanuts a Santa face, hot sauce caps a hat and disposable knife handles sled runners. Tiny seeds may become sleigh bells while baby bottle nipples become reindeer faces.
Kay said searching for peanuts with the “right” shape at the grocery store often makes for a hilarious scene.
“People think we are nuts when we go to pick (through) peanuts in bulk,” she said laughing. “But you have to get the right shaped peanut, so we go through the peanuts.”
Jerry added their most “fascinating story” was the design of their crab ornament “Don’t Be ‘Rushin’ at Christmas,” created in 2008.
“Nobody wants to be a crab at Christmas,” he said smiling.
He added that his wife didn’t want to make a crab ornament.
“I said there’s no way you can connect that with Christmas,” Kay said. “But then we were in Russia … we were there and they had a honey tasting. They had these little honey tasters.”
The honey tasters looked like tiny crab pinchers and that’s when the couple knew they had to make a crab ornament, complete with a Russian kopek coin on the reverse side.
Jerry said to make the crab ornament, they needed 200 honey tasters, which confused the Russian vendors at the market.
“We didn’t want to take their good ones, you know,” Kay said. “So, they had a little bag hanging there with used ones. I started taking some out … of course there’s no communication. She (a vendor) said, ‘no, no, no, nyet, nyet!’ They didn’t know what our problem was.”
Although there was no way to communicate, the Greers brought 200 Russian honey tasters back to the U.S.
Jerry said what they enjoy most about creating the ornaments is “working together.”
“She’s the creator, she’s more artistic and I’m more the mechanic,” he explained.
Planning and working on an ornament’s design may sometimes take all year. On Thursday, the Greers were already busy making plans for the 2020 ornament. They have three designs in mind — with one maybe requiring a little more elbow grease.
“Next year if we do the little, green Christmas tree, there’s seven strips of straw in each one,” Jerry said. “And, I’ve got to drill a hole down in each one. So, that will be 700 holes ...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.