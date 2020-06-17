MARSHALL — Specializing in heirloom tomatoes and honey, a Saline County farm is expanding each year by offering a variety of produce and other goods at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market.
Triple H Family Farms LLC is owned by Matt Tennill, a U.S. Army veteran, and his wife, Kim. The family of eight began the produce farm around three years ago and it has grown each year. Wednesday afternoon, the family hosted members of the farmers’ market for a site visit. Taking a tour of the farm were Market Master Brenda Raetz, board member Heidi Garrett and interns Addi Cunningham and Kialee Garrett.
Matt said the 100-year-old, 13-acre farm, located southwest of Marshall, was named Triple H for hens, hoofs and honey. The family has 50 to 60 free-range chickens, a herd of 10 sheep and beehives, not to mention the acre of produce growing near two greenhouses.
After retiring from the Army in 2013, Matt worked at different jobs — MFA, Weber Seeds and for another farmer — before settling on the idea of having a family produce farm.
“I think when we moved here particularly to this house, there was a want-to to do something,” Kim said.
She added they definitely didn’t want a row crop farm.
“We both always liked gardening,” she noted. “It just developed after he got out of the military and had to figure out what he was going to do when he grew up.
“I think one of the big things that drew at least me was I’m off so many weeks during the winter,” she continued. “Which is great for our life.”
The family has children ages 3 through 18, with the older children involved in sports and other school activities.
“Then I like that we’re utilizing the farm for its original purpose,” Kim said.
Matt added he was also pleased he doesn’t have to deal with the financial responsibility of a row crop farm.
“We switched gears, and did this and I went to school,” he noted. “And I’ve got college knocked out.”
He obtained a degree in horticulture and put the knowledge to use on the farm. A big hit at Triple H is the couple’s four varieties of heirloom tomatoes.
“You’ve got to find that niche when you go to the markets,” Matt said. “Because everybody has tomatoes. You have to have that one niche that really makes you stand out.
“A guy I knew … that lives out in Arrow Rock, he did a lot of produce,” he continued. “He told me ‘heirloom tomatoes are your best tomatoes out there.’’”
Because heirloom tomatoes aren’t always pretty to look at, Matt was told he needed to offer samples to customers while at the market.
“So, they will understand the flavor,” he noted. “It’s not store-bought.”
The Tennill’s have two greenhouses where they grow tomatoes, lettuce and cucumbers. Tomatoes and cucumbers are trained to grow upward on twine, making them much easier to harvest. Outside, the couple has apple trees, herbs, squash, beans, peas, potatoes, Swiss chard, garlic and much more.
Kim said produce from the gardens has doubled every year.
“We do a 26-week season,” she added. “Then we’re off for the other 22 to 26 (weeks). When we’re off, that doesn’t mean we’re not doing things, we’re just not actively selling.”
During the off-season, the couple plans and makes arrangements for the next growing season.
“Last year I didn’t stop selling tomatoes until deer season,” Matt said. “We try to grow as much as we can as long as we can.”
Matt and Kim are finishing the last details on a certified kitchen which will provide them with additional items to sell.
“We’ll do fresh salsa, take-and-bake scones and we’ll probably do some cut fruit this year,” Kim said.
Triple H Family Farms LLC can be found from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market at the Missouri State Fairgrounds Old Main Gate off West 16th Street. For more information, visit www.triplehfamilyfarms.com.
