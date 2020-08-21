Known for its plate-sized tenderloins at the Missouri State Fair, Truck’s Place believes in providing downhome comfort foods and maintaining a sense of community.
Mike Johnson and his wife, Michelle, purchased the business more than two decades ago from Larry and Joann Knapp. The Johnsons also own Lil Truck’s Place and Truck’s Corner Bar. The couple has three children, Lane, 22, Sidney, 21, and Ross, 15, who have grown up with Truck’s Place.
“We bought what became Truck’s about 22 years ago,” Johnson said. “Our first year Lane was in a car seat, sitting on a stainless-steel table while I was cutting loins, slicing them and pounding them out with a mallet.
“We fixed tenderloins that way for about 10 years,” he continued. “I bought the Dairy Bar in Cole Camp in ’08, and I did all of our tenderloins down there for several years. We breaded them up here, but we tenderized them down there.”
The Johnsons, of Lincoln, sold the Dairy Bar about three years ago, but Mike has been in the food business all his life. He said he “loved being in the service industry.”
“Where I could give somebody right away, something that made them happy,” he noted. “If they walked up to a concession stand and asked for a soda pop and a candy bar, they just seemed happy when they got it.”
As a teenager, Johnson said he would always take his parent’s shift at the concession stand in Lincoln during the Fourth of July Roundup Days. For a time, he and his wife also had a mom and pop convenience store, Stone’s Corner Market, south of Sedalia, that had a small grill and a bar inside.
“That was the first place I prepared and made one of these tenderloins,” he said.
When they eventually purchased the current business from the Knapps, the couple received permission from the MSF Commission to build the existing building in 1999.
During a regular MSF year, Johnson has a staff of 25 employees at Truck’s Place. This year due to COVID-19 and the scaling down of the fair, his team is around 10 to 12 people.
Typically, Truck’s Place sells around 4,200 tenderloins in 10 days. The cafe also sells breakfast, hamburgers, cake by the slice and lunch plates with meat and mashed potatoes and gravy.
Due to the number of tenderloin sales, Johnson said during a regular season, the bread man stops twice a day to deliver buns. Milk for dipping the tenderloins is delivered by Mac Heimsoth, of Cole Camp, who now is the primary partner of Lil Truck’s Place.
“One time, we ran out of everything and had to use chocolate milk,” Johnson said with a smile. “We sold over 100 of them that day with chocolate milk.”
A new twist for the business is the addition of Heimsoth and Caleb Eckhoff, of Cole Camp, as partners. Eckhoff is a partner at Truck’s Place.
“Caleb is helping me out because my daughter is in college (and) my wife went back to school teaching,” Johnson said. “And we’re just lightening the load, so I’m taking on partners.”
Johnson said what sets Truck’s Place apart from other food establishments is the commitment to children in agriculture.
“We bend over backwards to be here when the farm kids are in those locations next to us,” he said. “We try to do whatever we think is best to accommodate their needs.
“And you have to be fair, price-wise,” he continued. “They’re fair prices, but we try to be fair about it. And, then we also try to bring good food to the table, that’s the biggest thing.”
Johnson added providing food and meals at the MSF is important to him because, over the years, he has watched families grow up and has formed lasting friendships with people he sees once a year.
“I get a kick out of walking to the window … and you see all these people and they recognize you and you recognize them,” he noted. “And some of the conversations you have are like picking up from the last time you saw them.”
