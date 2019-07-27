As two state representatives near the end of their final term in office, two candidates have already announced intentions to campaign for the soon-to-be vacant seats.
State Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, represents District 48 and state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, represents District 51, both covering a portion of Pettis County. Both men have reached their term limits in the Missouri House of Representatives, preventing them from seeking re-election in the 2020 primary and general elections.
So far, two Republicans have announced their candidacy for the seats with roughly 12 months until the August 2020 primary election. Jason Davidson, of New Franklin, is running for District 48 while Rachel Suchecki, of Warrensburg, is running for District 51. The 48th District includes parts of Howard, Cooper, Pettis, Saline, Randolph and Chariton counties. The 51st District includes parts of Johnson, Saline and Pettis counties.
Suchecki is the Director of Finance for the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri in Sedalia. She is active in the Sedalia Lions Club, Pettis County Pachyderm Club, and serves as president of Johnson County Right to Life. She and her husband, who serves as the minister at Warrensburg Church of Christ, have two sons.
“I’ve always been interested in politics and I come from a family where serving the country is very important. I think that serving through government, listening to the people is the way I would like to serve,” she said of her decision to run for office. “There are a lot of lawyers in politics and I think it’s about time we have some good accountants in politics.”
Suchecki’s top three issues are protecting pro-life rights, protecting the second amendment, and maintaining a balanced budget. Her accounting background, which includes a bachelor’s in accounting and a master’s in business administration with a focus on accounting, makes her “very budget conscious.” She said Missouri is doing a good job of balancing the budget, but she wants to help make sure it stays that way.
She said she’s most passionate about protecting the unborn and that she’s in favor of the abortion bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year.
“I believe life begins at conception,” she said. “I absolutely think a woman should be able to choose if she has a baby, but I think that choice happens before conception and not after. It’s not about forcing women to do anything, it’s about protecting children.”
Through her work with Right to Life, the Johnson County group is getting involved in community events such as the Missouri State Fair and the University of Central Missouri’s annual Get the Red Out, hosting a fundraiser, and hosting a diaper drive for New Beginnings Women’s Center.
“I’m excited to spread the message and educate people. It’s all about doing whatever we can do to protect children,” she said.
When it comes to gun control, Suchecki said she’s passionate about the Constitution and respecting the rights contained in it, including the right to bear arms.
“I think that we don’t have a good enough reason to change it. People in Missouri use guns for protection and hunting,” she said. “I think it’s important we preserve the rights that we have. The more rights we give up, the more freedom we lose.”
Davidson is a school bus driver for First Student in Boonville. He is a member of the Cooper County Tea Party Patriots, the Howard County Republican Party, and Americans for Prosperity.
He has lived most of his life in Missouri with the exception of a few years in Southern California and Colorado. He moved back to Missouri in 2010.
According to a news release, he ran unsuccessfully for Howard County Commissioner in 2012 and served on the town council of Moffat, Colorado. Davidson said he was appointed to a vacant seat, then retained his seat in the following election.
He also volunteered for John Webb’s campaign against fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler in his numerous bids for her seat in Congress. Davidson said that work helped him break out of his comfort zone, get more involved, and eventually launch his current campaign.
“I’ve always had a passion for politics and while I was growing up I was bullied a lot; government is the biggest bully out there,” he said of his decision to run for District 48. “Too many regulations, taxes, less and less freedom and liberty because of excessive overreach and power. I just believe there’s too much government meddling in people’s lives, we need to roll it back so people don’t have to worry about it and can just live their life.”
Davidson said some of his top issues include TIF (Tax Increment Financing) reform, civil asset forfeiture reform, tax reform, and making sure medical marijuana laws are implemented correctly.
He said he has a tax reform plan that, if passed and implemented, would replace all state and local taxes with an, on average, 5 cent sales tax statewide. He called it a “free market approach” to taxation.
“Once the plan is in place, it would replace all other sales, property, income taxes in the state of Missouri,” he explained. “Once fully vested, it allows Missouri to be financially independent. We don’t have to rely on a single cent from the federal government and it would allow us to make more decisions here without interference from the federal government.”
He is also a supporter of medical marijuana as approved by Missouri voters last year. He’d also like to see lesser penalties for nonviolent drug offenders. He said he’s experienced the benefits of medical marijuana firsthand after using a salve for a broken ankle while living in Colorado.
“It was the best pain killer I ever used,” he said. “Makes me wonder if we had that in our state sooner just how bad of a problem we’d have with opiates today.”
He said he’d also like to look into the feasibility of an active flood control system, inspired by summer flooding in the Boonville area due to a “passive levy system that isn’t adequate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.