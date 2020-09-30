Two men have been charged in separate shootings after Sedalia experienced a series of shootings in August.
Zechariah K. Hoskins-Ellis, 22, of Sedalia, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and felony armed criminal action. Keyshawn J. Flowers, 21, of the 400 block of West Broadway Boulevard, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action.
According to court documents, at 2:43 p.m. Aug. 3, Sedalia Police Department officers responded to the area of West Saline Street and Albright Court for a report of shots fired. Officers found 23 shell casings over a roughly 750 foot stretch of West Saline Street through the housing authority.
Witnesses stated they saw a silver or tan car speeding away on Saline Street moments before the shooting. One saw the vehicle on Saline Street with a male hanging out of the passenger seat shooting back as the vehicle drove away, according to court documents. Another described the male as wearing a red hat.
Another witness said at the same time they saw a red Grand Marquis rapidly driving west just after the shooting. Due to details about that vehicle, officers located its owner two hours after the shooting parked in the 300 block of McAnally Street. The owner stated they were leaving the housing authority and “might” have heard a loud noise, and it “might” have been gunshots, so they drove away quickly.
According to court documents, officers examined the vehicle, which showed what appeared to be a new dent that seemed to be left by a bullet grazing the car.
According to court documents, another witness at the scene stated just as the individual was leaving the housing authority, they heard shots and saw a brown vehicle occupied by “Young Life,” later identified as Flowers, in the passenger seat.
On Aug. 6, officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned in an alley, according to court documents. Officers located three shell casings where the wipers receded into the hood of the car. A search warrant was obtained and fingerprints were taken from the vehicle. According to court documents, a black hoodie, red hat and an unspent 9mm bullet were also found in the car.
The department was still waiting on DNA results from the hat and fingerprint identification when submitting the court documents, but the results led officers to believe the passenger identified by a witness as Flowers was shooting a 9mm gun and the driver was shooting a .45.
Flowers was interviewed Aug. 19 in the Pettis County Jail, where he was in custody after being arrested on a separate warrant. According to court documents, Flowers allegedly admitted to being called “Younglife.” He claimed to not know about the shooting and said he was at another residence at the time.
He also allegedly said he knew nothing of the vehicle. When asked about his red hat, Flowers allegedly stated he remembered being in the car one time, guessing it was “months” ago and that someone had given him a ride to somewhere he did not recall. He also remembered leaving the hat in the vehicle.
Flowers is being held on a $250,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pettis County Courthouse.
In another August incident, SPD officers responded to the 400 block of North Prospect Avenue at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 3 for a shooting report. Officers located seven casings in the roadway and obtained video from a nearby residence.
According to court documents, video footage allegedly showed a black GMC Yukon XL driving slowly by a maroon Chevrolet Impala parked on the road. The GMC occupants are seen shooting at the Impala and then driving away. The Impala, with at least three occupants, then fled the scene, according to court documents.
Another law enforcement agency arrested an individual who lived in a residence near the incident location for an unrelated warrant. The individual was interviewed and stated a person known to him, identified as Hoskins-Ellis, saw him once a week. The individual admitted to being in Hoskins-Ellis’s Impala. According to court documents, the individual stated after the shooting, Hoskins-Ellis called the individual and asked why people were shooting at him.
At 8:11 p.m. Aug. 9, officers responded to the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wagner Avenue for reports of a shooting. A witness observed the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Impala in the area fire a gun several times before backing out into the street and driving away. The witness gave the license plate for the vehicle, which identified Hoskins-Ellis as the owner. He also fit the physical description of the driver.
According to an SPD press release, Hoskins-Ellis was arrested Aug. 14 and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.