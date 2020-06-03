As the three businesses on the first floor of Lamy’s put on the finishing touches before opening to the public, two businesses on the second floor are already welcoming customers.
The second floor of Lamy’s, 108 Pacific St., is dedicated to office space for businesses to rent. There is a large conference room available for any of the businesses to use along with bathrooms in the entry area of the second floor. The first floor will feature the Ox Horn Market, Josey’s Records and Books, and No. 5 Bistro and Bar. The third floor houses nine apartments.
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for Tax Pro, which moved from its former location on Main Street into the Lamy’s building in early May.
Tax Pro President Jim Bales told the Democrat after the ribbon cutting he had been thinking of remodeling the old location or moving when he saw information on Facebook about the work going on at Lamy’s. He got a tour and “immediately fell in love with it and the whole idea.”
Tax Pro moved into its new, customized office on the second floor on May 1 and hosted an open house Friday. Bales said his family has always had an interest in historic structures and history, which added to the appeal of a Lamy’s location.
“Just seeing how they were presenting it as a community was really appealing and the idea of being able to just run downstairs and get something to eat real quick and get right back to work is very nice,” Bales said.
Bales said the Tax Pro office includes a brick wall that was formerly an outside wall until the Lamy’s factory, which manufactured Levi’s jeans for decades, was expanded. The tall windows have since been filled in, but Bales said his wife had the idea to find old photos to put in the windows to make it appear you are looking into the former factory.
“We’re just really looking forward to everything finally getting finished and getting opened up so people can really get in here to enjoy the whole experience,” Bales said. “I think there’s a lot of potential for a lot of community activities here in the building. We’re just excited to be a part of it.”
According to its website, Tax Pro offers accounting services such as bookkeeping, payroll processing, financial statements, bank reconciliations, accounting system setup for new businesses, and business tax return preparation. Its tax services include preparing returns for individuals, corporations, S-corporations, partnerships, LLCs and LLPs, estates, trusts and gifts, and nonprofit organizations.
Tax Pro can also help with tax planning, estate planning, retirement planning, and representation needs.
For more information, visit taxprosedalia.com or call 660-827-3212.
Habit Permanent Cosmetics & Lash Lounge is also a second-floor tenant in the Lamy’s building. The business is the rebranded version of the former Brow Babe & Co. that was located on West 16th Street across from State Fair Community College. Owner Sarah Stone said 2020 marks the third full year of being in business in Sedalia. Habit Lounge also has a location in Jefferson City.
Stone had planned to open her new location inside Lamy’s in March but had to delay her opening until May due to the pandemic. She said she’s excited to be part of the new Lamy’s business community, noting the new restaurants offer a “different spin” for Sedalia and Lamy’s as a whole offers a wide variety of businesses.
“We love being downtown. The rehabilitation of downtown is really important, in my opinion, so we wanted to be down there and the building is just incredible,” Stone told the Democrat by phone Wednesday. “I spent a lot of time living in Nashville years ago in college and to find something that reminded me of the industrial downtown Nashville scene in our own town was awesome so that’s why we chose that building.”
The business is a licensed tattoo facility and offers an array of permanent cosmetics including eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip pigment. Medical tattooing is also offered, such as areola reconstruction for breast cancer survivors and scar or skin graft camouflage. Stone said esthetic services are also offered such as waxing, basic facials, las extensions and teeth whitening.
Habit Lounge is open by appointment only Monday through Thursday. For more information, visit facebook.com/HabitLounge.
