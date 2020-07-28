Two people are running for the Pettis County Treasurer’s seat in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Treasurer Kim Lyne has been challenged by Vlad Warsawski, who works as an election administrator in the Pettis County Clerk’s Office. Both candidates are Republicans. There are no Democratic candidates so the primary winner will be unopposed in the November General Election. The treasurer serves a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
What are your qualifications related to being elected as the county treasurer?
Lyne: I have served the County for 19 years as an employee of Pettis County. I have worked for the Sheriff’s Office, the Road and Bridge Department and for the last eight years I have served as your County Treasurer. Daily, I make sure the revenues and expenditures of the County are carefully accounted for in the proper funds. Other duties include making sure state reports are filed timely, maintaining the County School fund and investing the County money wisely. Having worked in multiple county departments and serving as your County Treasurer for the last eight years gives me the best qualifications to continue serving our citizens of Pettis County.
Warsawski: I currently work for the County of Pettis in the County Clerk’s office. I have worked on the County’s Financial Statement for the last two years. I have worked for a financial company that focuses on saving, budgeting and investing. I study accounting and finance and possess a strong background in mathematics. I believe this background along with the analytical skills I possess qualify me to be elected as the County Treasurer.
Do you think the treasurer’s office is transparent with citizens?
Lyne: I believe that the Treasurer’s office is transparent with citizens. Each year the county publishes the Financial Statement which has all of the revenues and expenditures listed for the year. Anytime anyone has questions or concerns about the finances of the county I am available. I will answer any questions to the best of my ability and welcome anyone to visit my office or contact me at 660-826-5000 ext. 408.
Warsawski: I am not sure if the treasurer’s office is currently transparent, but I would like to be proactive by informing the citizens and allowing them easier access to financial records. I would like to set up a system that gives citizens monthly reports of the County’s expenses and revenues as well as a financial breakdown of what is going on.
What is your plan for working with other elected officials regarding the county budget?
Lyne: As County Treasurer I am the custodian of all county money. I follow the statutes that govern the County Treasurer’s office listed in chapter 54 of the Missouri Revised Statutes. It is my responsibility to keep all elected officials and department heads aware of their cash balances in their individual county funds. This is different than the county budget which is set by the County Commission. Each year I meet with the Commission, elected officials, and department heads to discuss their carry over amounts. This is for them to be able to properly set their budgets. Anytime anyone comes to my office with a question or concern about their budget I am more than willing to help, if I can, but each elected official is responsible for their individual budget after it is set by the Commissioners. As an elected official it is of utmost importance to be a good steward of county money.
Warsawski: I plan to analyze past budgets to work with the elected officials regarding the new budget. I would like to hear the reasons for increases or decreases in funding for each department. I would like to have discussions with the elected officials regarding the budget as well as prepare financial prospective reports that provide potential budget scenarios for each department allowing the elected officials to decide on the best fiscal option.
What is your financial management philosophy when it comes to handling taxpayers’ money?
Lyne: As your Pettis County Treasurer it is my responsibility to make certain that every penny is accounted for and that your tax dollars are handled with care. In my time in office, the County has had more aggressive Bank Depository bids, which has resulted in more financial services, no fees and higher rates of interest being paid to the County. I have expanded our investments to include the MOSIP program which has resulted in higher returns on investments. I have also recently implemented the Pettis County Unclaimed Funds portal for citizens to utilize. The goal is to get taxpayers their unclaimed money, if they have any, before I have to submit the funds to the State of Missouri. I am always looking for ways to improve the Treasurer’s office. As your Treasurer, it has always been and will continue to be my priority to make certain your tax dollars are safely invested and securely protected.
Warsawski: I hold a conservative financial management philosophy that strives for transparency, efficiency, and the best interest of the taxpayers. I want every penny to be accounted for. It is important to strive for the most profitable and useful investing of the taxpayer’s money at the lowest risk possible because “If it doesn’t make any dollars, it doesn’t make any cents.”
What are some top issues facing the county you believe the treasurer’s office could help address?
Lyne: The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to change our lives and one concern would be the County’s sales tax revenues. As of now, our sales tax revenues are steady and actually up about 2% year to date from 2019. However, with the continued cancellation of events in our County, it could negatively affect sales tax revenues in the future. Though the Treasures office has no control over how much sales tax is collected it is my responsibility to keep our County Commissioners advised on the changes of such revenues.
Warsawski: I believe that providing citizens with a cost-analysis report of the spending on particular projects will help them understand county expenses, like roads and bridges, for example. I would like to work with all the elected officials to allow citizens to see an analysis of each department's expenses and revenues. I believe that the treasurer’s office should be proactive in providing financial transparency to the taxpayers.
