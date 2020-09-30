For the first time in almost 95 years, the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue is not present to stand watch over the Pettis County Courthouse grounds. The historic statue and the Lady Liberty statue were removed from the grounds for repairs Tuesday morning.
The Doughboy statue was damaged July 4 by an unnamed 18-year old female. Lady Liberty was damaged in Sunday’s wind and rainstorm.
The statue of Lady Liberty has been on the Courthouse grounds for 70 years.
Robert Marti of Russell-Marti Conservation Services, of California, Missouri, and employees from W&M Welding Inc. worked for about two hours to remove the Doughboy statue from the base. It was more complicated than originally thought.
The statue was anchored inside the marble base with a single bolt. Much of the interior of the base was filled with stone and concrete, and the stone had to be loosened and removed before the statue was carefully spun to free it from the bolt.
Marti commented it was a clever way to anchor the 94-year-old statue to the base.
“My wife said she thought it (the base) would be filled with concrete,” Marti said to some individuals present. “I told her I thought she was wrong. I guess I’ll have to tell her she was right.”
While removing the stone with chisels and crowbars, Marti heard the sound of a tool hitting metal. What he and the workers uncovered was a surprise to everyone. Inside the marble base was a small metal box: a time capsule.
“None of us knew this was here,” Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick told the Democrat. “I don’t recall any mention of it in any of the articles or documents I have seen on the statue.”
Inside the small, rusted metal box was a newspaper and an envelope that appeared to contain additional materials. Marti suggested Dick not remove the items until an expert in restoring old papers was consulted. Both items were damaged by water but wording on the newspaper could be read.
“I’ve learned a lot in this process – I think we all have,” Dick said. “I know we are all grateful to have someone this close who is known throughout the country for his work.”
Eric Krause of IBG Insurance agreed with Dick’s assessment.
“They are in good hands,” Krause said of both the Doughboy and Lady Liberty statutes. “They are being really gentle with this and they should be.”
Both statues are insured as fine art through Federal Insurance Co. through Chubb, a casualty insurance company. There are no estimates on the repair of Lady Liberty. Dick said the estimated cost of damage to the Doughboy is $16,000 with an additional $4,000 for the preservation and conservation of the monument. Marti and his wife, Marrianne Marti, will complete the repairs to both statutes.
The 7-foot-tall “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue depicts a uniformed World War I soldier. It was provided by the American Legion of Pettis County and was dedicated Nov. 12, 1926. The statue lists the names of 50 people killed in World War I on the front and names of about 360 who were killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam are engraved on the other three sides.
Dick told the Democrat Monday the commissioners felt “…lucky in the timing of the fact that they are coming for the Doughboy and can take Lady Liberty with them,” Dick said. “It seems fitting since they have not been separated in 70 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.