Shoppers in Sedalia will have two new national franchises to choose from this spring when selecting new tires or healthy juices and smoothies.
Kwench Juice Cafe
Sedalia will be home to Missouri’s first Kwench Juice Cafe location when it opens in April.
Kwench started in Boston and has since expanded to numerous states across the country, according to founder Chris Gregoris. Sedalia will be its latest location and will be operated by franchisees Stafford and Gina Swearingen at 3224 W. 16th St. in the shopping center across from State Fair Community College. Gregoris said the Swearingens wanted to bring the concept to Missouri.
“Kwench is an all-natural raw juice bar, with smoothies, acai and pataya bowls, everything always fresh and not frozen except the acai bowls,” Gregoris said. “Here we’ll offer more than usual. We’ll be expanding on our cafe menu by offering coffees, organic teas, and some frozen yogurt for spring and summer.”
According to the company’s website, Kwench has a “passion for nutrition, vibrant health and happiness.” Gregoris said the restaurant focuses on all raw, all natural ingredients that are sourced locally whenever possible.
According to the website, the menu includes raw juices, power juices, acai bowls, pataya bowls, smoothies, juice shots, and superfood boosts like bee pollen, goji berry powder, cacao powder, hemp protein, whey protein, spirulina, chia seeds, maca, lucuma, and chlorella that can be added to various items.
Gregoris said the lemon ginger turmeric shots are “a hit at every store we open” and that other popular items include Life Blood juice, the Namaste smoothie, and all of the menu’s acai bowls.
For more information, visit kwenchjuicecafe.com.
Big O Tires
A company spokesperson has confirmed that Big O Tires has broken ground on a new location in Sedalia that will be owned by MFA Oil Co.
The new store will be located behind the Galaxy movie theatre. It is the latest retail location to be included in the U.S. Highway 50 tax increment financing (TIF) district operated by Star Corp. Other stores in the TIF district include Aspen Dental and Scooter’s Coffee.
According to the Big O website, the business has been in operation for more than 50 years and offers a “wide range of diagnostic, repair and routine maintenance services.”
According to information from the company, the Sedalia location will be an average-size Big O store with six to eight bays. It will offer tires, automotive repair, oil changes and preventative maintenance services. It is expected to open in April or May.
The spokesperson said the new Sedalia location “supports MFA’s growing portfolio of Big O Tires locations.” Big O Tires LLC has 458 franchisee-owned stores primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. It is a subsidiary of TBC Corporation.
For more information, visit BigOTires.com.
