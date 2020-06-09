The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors is up to its full six members again and added two new faces during Tuesday night’s meeting.
John Nail defeated Vice Chairman Mike Layton in last week’s Pettis County municipal election for the District 2 seat. Mark Buckley was unopposed for District 5. Former member Greg Nehring did not file for re-election and submitted his resignation in April.
Layton was the last member of the board who had been a member since the district was founded in 2012.
After approving the results of the Pettis County June 2 municipal election, the board elected officers: Chairman Nick Gerke, Vice Chairman Mike Brown, Treasurer John Fritz, Secretary John Nail, Budget Officer CFO Jamie Luebbering, and Custodian of Records IT Director Ryan Newsom.
The board then approved three resolutions related to the new officers:
• Authorize officers to sign certain bank documents and checks.
• Authorized officers to view electronic bank records.
• Authorized officers to access safety deposit box.
“I’d like to thank Mike Layton for his years of service to the community,” Nail said during the announcement portion of the meeting. “As a citizen, I appreciate this board taking care of the ambulance district, knowing the citizens were treated courteously and fairly. I’d like to applaud Mike for his service.”
All members of the board applauded Layton before Fritz also made a comment.
“Mike and his family have been dedicated to public safety in this community for decades,” Fritz said. “Mike’s commitment to this board since it’s beginning should be commended and recognized by this community.”
Layton said he enjoyed his time on the board and learned a lot.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck reported that call volume is continuing to pick up as the county reopens after stay-at-home orders. In May, overall call volume was down about 100 calls compared to 2019.
“I do not anticipate that staying that way,” Dirck said. “We’ve been super busy (in June) and very high acuity patients with wrecks. We’re busy, it is summertime. I don’t see that call volume staying low.”
According to Dirck, PCAD’s year-to-date call volume in May 2019 was 2,943 while the district has responded to 3,078 calls so far in 2020. He said EMS typically sees a 4 to 6% increase annually in call volume, but that didn’t happen in the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Dirck also reported that N95 masks and gowns continue to be difficult to obtain nationwide but that PCAD received a shipment of personal protective equipment from SEMA last week that should allow employees to operate safely for the foreseeable future.
Luebbering reported the district’s audit is being worked on but won’t be completed by the end of June due to the auditor’s backlog after being closed for several weeks during the pandemic. She said this won’t affect sending the district’s financial statement to the Missouri Auditor’s Office by June 30, as the audit is not a required part of the statement.
She also noted that board members might have noticed the most recent Schilby’s bill was lower than usual. “They were very kind to us,” she said, as Schilby’s applied the first responder discount for oil changes to PCAD units.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved a collections bid.
• Adjourned to a closed session for legal actions and any confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys, and leasing, purchase or sale of real estate.
All members were present.
