Tyson Foods $40,000 grant funds Food Bank Mobile Pantry

A $40,000 grant from Tyson Foods is allowing The Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri to offer a mobile pantry benefiting Pettis County residents.

The Food Bank is a regional disaster and hunger relief network that acquires and distributes millions of pounds of food annually to partner agencies across a 32-county area.

According to a media release, “Mobile Pantries are refrigerated box trucks that allow The Food Bank to distribute perishable goods to communities that do not have adequate brick-and-mortar pantries.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Tyson to help Pettis County families put healthy food on the table,” Lindsay Young Lopez, executive director of The Food Bank, said in the release. “It truly takes all of us working together to solve hunger.”

Darren White, The Food Bank western regional coordinator, said Wednesday morning that the Mobile Pantry will make its first stop from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in La Monte. It will visit Sedalia in August. The Mobile Pantry will run each month in both La Monte and Sedalia for one year.

“Hopefully we can get funds next year to continue it, but that’s not definite by any means,” he said. “This grant that we received from Tyson allows us to do this for a year.”

He added this is the first time The Food Bank Mobile Pantry has been up and running locally.

“This is huge,” White said. “This is another way for us to be able to get produce items, fresh fruits and vegetables into the community of Pettis County. And, of course, by this being mobile, it goes out into areas where there’s not a brick-and-mortar building. Where people might not be able to get to the pantry easily.”

White said the concept works much like The Food Bank Pantries. When the truck visits, tables will be set up, the food will be placed on the tables and residents will form a line to receive the goods. Each person will receive one to two bags or boxes of food.

“For every $1 we are able to purchase $21 worth of groceries,” White added.

The equivalent of food purchased with the $40,000 grant totals to $840,000 worth of fresh produce and protein that will be distributed over the next year through the Mobile Pantry. The food from the Mobile Pantry is free and for anyone, regardless of income.

White said Tyson, located between La Monte and Sedalia, awarded the grant to The Food Bank because they wanted to help local communities.

“Through this grant, they wanted it within a 20-mile radius of Tyson,” he noted. “That’s why Sedalia and La Monte are on there and they wanted to help their employees as well.”

White explained that the addition of the Mobile Pantry is also helping The Food Bank move toward providing healthier food for residents.

“That produce, that protein, that is The Food Bank’s initiative,” he added. “To be able to get a more healthy product to our clients.”

Last year, 31 million pounds of food was distributed in 32 Missouri counties by The Food Bank. Sixty-one percent of that total was fresh food.

“We want to continue to increase that,” White said. “To be able to give that to people in need. We are very excited to be able to participate and to get this into poverty pocket areas.”

Mobile Pantry distribution for La Monte will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at La Monte Christian Church, 902 S. Oak St., and will continue the third Thursday of each month. Mobile Pantry distribution for Sedalia will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Bethany Baptist Church, 500 N. Park Ave., and will continue the second Wednesday of each month.

Residents should bring ID, proof of residency, social security card and a bag, box or laundry basket to receive the food. For more information, visit ShareFoodBringHope.org.