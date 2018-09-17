The 2018-19 United Way of Pettis County campaign is officially underway as workplace campaigns begin after Saturday afternoon’s United Way Community Celebration.
United Way of Pettis County’s funded partners, volunteers and and other community members came together Saturday to offer fishing, carnival games, music, food, prizes and more for the community from 11 to 2 p.m. at Liberty Park.
Girl Scout Troop 30199 had an appropriately themed ice cream booth for the warm summer day, complete with supplies to make ice cream artwork and a bean bag toss. CASA (Citizens Against Spouse Abuse) also had a bean bag toss, with lucky winners getting a popsicle.
Superheroes were the theme at the Child Safe of Central Missouri booth, with 100 handmade capes to give away to visiting children.
“Every child who comes in (the Child Safe building for a forensic interview) is a hero for telling what happened to them,” Executive Director Mari Asbury said. “We want to empower kids. It also goes with the hero theme of our new video on our Facebook page. Kids are brave and the superhero theme goes along with that.”
Asbury said members of Christ and Trinity Church made the capes, and only a few were left at 12:30 p.m.
This year, UWPC has adopted the theme “Embrace Community As Family” for its campaign, which Executive Director Staci Harrison said is exemplified by the Community Celebration. The theme idea came from Campaign Chair Nick Smith.
“Embrace Community As Family is very important because as we look at the issues in our community and look at how we can break the cycle, it comes back to family,” Smith told the Democrat last week. “And not just biological family but an extended family of anyone who’s a mentor to someone else. It really comes back to having a strong family commitment and support to really make a change in the community.”
The organization recently underwent a name change after the board decided to change from Sedalia-Pettis County United Way to United Way of Pettis County to “reflect our goal to solve countywide problems collaboratively,” information from UWPC states.
“We do need the help of the community,” Harrison said by email. “The campaign is something for the whole community to have the opportunity to engage. It doesn’t matter if it is $2 or $20, all of it adds up when we come together.”
To donate, citizens can send a pledge to 3615 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite 307 Sedalia, MO 65301, stop by the UWPC office on the third floor of the US Bank building, or make an online pledge at www.spcuw.org by clicking the donate button or through www.facebook.com/spcuw by clicking the donate button. All dollars raised in Pettis County are invested in Pettis County.
Harrison previously told the Democrat that all donations for the United Way Community Celebration were in-kind so that campaign dollars can continue to be used for the organization’s four focus areas: health, education, income, and safety net.
“US Bank gives us the office space as an in-kind so that we can invest more into addressing the issues in Pettis County such as hunger, school readiness and homelessness,” Harrison said by email. “The in-kind gifts received to support the campaign, Day of Caring and the Community Celebration allows the United Way of Pettis County to invest more to work towards breaking cycles of poverty in Pettis County.”
Through the annual campaign, thousands of dollars are raised to go toward funding for UWPC’s 19 funded partners, Day of Caring and grants that help with the four focus areas. Donations come from individuals and households, but most come from local businesses that host workplace campaigns.
While the campaign has begun, companies and individuals who would like more information about the campaign can contact Harrison at 660-826-2980 or visit www.spcuw.org or www.facebook.com/spcuw.
