The United Way of Pettis County has received numerous grants and donations to help with its efforts to assist nonprofits, schools and residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was announced this week that UWPC received a $25,000 donation from Stanley Black & Decker to help with COVID-19 efforts.
Executive Director Staci Harrison said UWPC also received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks as well as a $5,000 grant from Owens Corning. She said United Way has also received numerous individual donations, either monetary, masks or supplies to make masks.
Harrison said the grants from Stanley Black & Decker and Owens Corning were a surprise, as she didn’t know the businesses’ employees were applying for the grants from their corporate organizations.
“It shows the value of partnership and the relationships that have been built,” she said. “It also reflects the value United Way has in being able to have a broad stroke outreach because we have the opportunity to work with so many different organizations. I think that’s recognized by our local industries that we can help the whole community.”
Chris Lamb, EHS Manager for North America for Stanley Black & Decker, said the company’s CEO wanted to find nonprofit organizations that were supporting their local communities through COVID-19 prevention efforts. As a former member of the UWPC board, Lamb said he was familiar with the organization.
“United Way of Pettis County has been extremely visible about actively fighting the effects and spread of COVID-19 which is something Stanley Black & Decker is passionate about for our employees who live where United Way supports,” he said.
Harrison said those grants along with individual donations to the UWPC COVID-19 Emergency Fund will be used to help with home-delivered meals, medication copays, utility assistance and housing assistance. Some of the funds are also being used to help area nonprofits continue their everyday support since most local fundraisers have been canceled this year.
Harrison noted requests for meals from the Sedalia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels have increased as well as requests for housing assistance. UWPC has been working with the Pettis County Community Partnership for housing and with PCCP, Missouri Valley Community Action Agency and Open Door for utilities.
UWPC is also continuing its work with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Katy Trail Community Health and the Pettis County Health Center on the Stop the Spread campaign. Harrison said she estimates the partners have distributed more than 5,000 free masks throughout the county.
“That campaign is so important because to stop the virus, it’s covering up,” she said. “A lot of folks don’t want to cover up but it’s important when you’re in a store to protect yourself and the other person. You don’t know if you are a carrier or not, so we want to give them the tool of that mask. There will be an end to this, this is just the uncomfortable part of that process.”
Harrison said the partners are reaching out to area school districts to identify how many masks they might need when school starts again this fall. United Way will try to cover as much of those costs as possible, she said.
She said United Way will also be working with Stanley Black & Decker during the school year to help supply schools with hand sanitizer, which the company has been manufacturing during the pandemic.
“I know the superintendents I’ve talked to so far, they’re grateful these things are being thought about because there’s no playbook for this, so the community is coming together to help make this happen,” she said.
Lamb said the business has already provided several nonprofits, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, nursing homes, and several manufacturing facilities with hand sanitizer.
“It was hard to get so rather than just accept that, we figured out a way to produce it ourselves so we were in a position to get into the hands of people that could use it,” Lamb said. “Our efforts were more than just trying to support monetarily, we wanted to do something concrete for the community as well.”
Lamb said Stanley Black & Decker is also providing personal protective equipment for the Sedalia location’s nearly 1,000 employees and their families, plus toolboxes and storage solutions for first responders to use for securing their PPE. DeWalt rechargeable batteries, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, are being used by Ford to make respirators.
For more information about services or to donate or volunteer, call UWPC at 660-826-2980. People can also call 211 to be connected with local resources or visit facebook.com/spcuw for updates.
