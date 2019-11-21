With only a few months left in its annual campaign, the United Way of Pettis County is encouraging citizens to donate a few dollars that could have a big community impact.
The 2019-20 campaign aims to raise $550,000, a larger goal than the last few years but a goal that Executive Director Staci Harrison and Campaign Cabinet Chair Julie Slocum think is attainable.
So far 20% of the goal has been raised, with many workplace campaigns kicking off in November and December. Harrison said there is still time to start a workplace campaign, host an event like a bake sale or individuals can send in their own donations. Harrison, Slocum and the rest of the Campaign Cabinet and UWPC board, which are both comprised of Pettis County citizens, are available to provide support to workplace campaigns.
There’s no donation too small, according to Harrison, who said the majority of their campaign is supported by local employees.
“Eighty-five percent of our campaign comes from people doing payroll deductions, $1 or $2 each pay period, so we’re tremendously supported by our community workplace campaigns,” Harrison said.
Once someone decides to donate, they have another choice to make: where to designate that money. Donors can choose from UWPC’s roughly 20 funded partners or one of the organization’s three focus areas: substance abuse and mental health, child development, and hunger.
After several years of four broad focus areas, the United Way of Pettis County Board of Dire…
The exact amount of funding given to each partner or focus area varies year to year based on what donors decide to designate for their donation. For some partners, the annual UWPC funding represents a large portion of their annual budget while others use it for a specific program or service.
Harrison offered the following examples of how UWPC funding is used: women and children counseling at CASA, Open Door’s voucher program, Buddy Packs in partnership with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to send food home with children on weekends, purchasing adaptive equipment through Blind of Central Missouri and Association for Persons with Disabilities, achieving third-grade reading levels at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, housing through Pettis County Community Partnership, helping C.A.C.T.U.S. buy school supplies, leadership programs through Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H, disaster aid for American Red Cross, meal delivery through the Sedalia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, and funding the Leadership U Program at the Show-Me Christian Youth Home.
UWPC also offers Community Impact grants, which align with the three focus areas. Smithton School District previously received a grant that helped with school readiness in young students. This year, UWPC is funding the Green Ridge School District’s Ready, Set, Read, Succeed program by purchasing the curriculum and training for teachers.
Slocum noted that the more money raised during the annual UWPC campaign, the more money UWPC can offer to local funded partners and that it can use for its three focus areas. More money means a bigger impact, she said.
“I encourage people to think about a gift that’s meaningful to them, either a cause that resonates with them or an organization that has impacted them,” Harrison said.
Slocum and Harrison said they’ve encountered several misconceptions about UWPC as they give campaign presentations:
• “If I donate to UWPC, it just goes to United Way Worldwide.” Harrison said all donations stay local and only 1% of UWPC funds go to UWW as a membership fee that gives the local agency access to training, marketing materials, and other tools.
• “All United Way agencies donate to the same causes.” Each United Way is governed by a local board, so causes vary from agency to agency. UWPC funds either stay in Pettis County or help Pettis County families, such as a fund at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City that is designated to help Pettis County children with cancer.
• “If I designate my donation to a specific partner, it doesn’t really go there.” The local UWPC board handles allocating funds to partners and focus initiatives each year based on partner needs and donation designations.
Donations can be made through workplace campaigns, through the UWPC website, on Facebook, by mail or by bringing it to the UWPC office. For more information, visit spcuw.org, call 660-826-2980, email staci.harrison@spcuw.org or stop by the UWPC office at 3615 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite 307.
