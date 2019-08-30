September will be a busy month for the United Way of Pettis County with several events and its annual campaign kickoff.
Some changes are coming to the United Way’s annual events, and Executive Director Staci Harrison said the changes and events are all in the name of “creating meaningful, purposeful ways to engage the community.”
The second annual United Way Fall Car Classic presented by Aftermarket Everything will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at Gardner Denver, 305 N. State Fair Blvd. in Sedalia. Military, law enforcement and first responders will be honored during the event that will feature dozens of categories for classic cars, modern cars, motorcycles, and trucks.
Entries can be registered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. Admission to the show is free. The event also includes food and beverage vendors plus a raffle for an air compressor and toolboxes. The show will begin at 1 p.m. with the Girl Scouts presenting the colors and the Green Ridge Choir singing the national anthem. Trophies will be awarded at 3:45 p.m.
All proceeds will be given to UWPC to be used for enrolling Pettis County children up to age 5 in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. UWPC was approved as an Imagination Library partner earlier this year and it falls under one of UWPC’s new focus areas, child development.
United Way’s goal is to secure funding for all Pettis County children to enroll in the program, which provides free, high-quality books to children once a month until they reach age 5. The cost is $25 per child per year.
“It’s helping them be exposed to books before going to kindergarten,” UWPC Board of Directors President Megan Hartman told the Democrat in May. “So many children aren’t read to, haven’t seen books until they get to school, so we want to provide books to everyone.
United Way’s annual campaign kickoff will look different than in years past and it will be hosted the same day as the annual Day of Caring, now called the Day of Action. The public is invited to breakfast with Chris Cakes at Duke Manufacturing, 601 Duke Rd. in Sedalia, from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Breakfast is $6 and all proceeds will go to UWPC for its mental health and substance abuse initiatives.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., roughly 500 volunteers divided into about 30 teams will complete projects across the county to help community members and organizations in need.
According to Harrison, that includes projects at Horace Mann, Parkview and Skyline elementaries in Sedalia plus Green Ridge School and Smithton School, La Monte senior housing, a 12-block cleanup area in Sedalia, and helping the American Red Cross install smoke detectors in La Monte, Hughesville, Houstonia and Sedalia.
Board member JoAnn Martin said they selected a variety of projects so volunteers could find something they were interested in and that fit their abilities.
After several years of four broad focus areas, the United Way of Pettis County Board of Dire…
The annual campaign raises money for grants UWPC awards to its funded partners as well as its new focus areas as decided by the Board of Directors earlier this year: substance abuse and mental health, child development, and hunger.
“These are events that are going to be able to help secure resources and inform the community of two of the three focus areas,” Harrison said. “And the reason that we chose those three focus areas is because that is what the community shared ‘we need the United Way to focus on.’ We got those results from the community survey, community conversations that were held, one-on-one leadership meetings we’ve had in Pettis County. I challenged my board to look at things community first, United Way second, and self third, so the community drives what the United Way is engaged in.”
For more information, contact Harrison at 660-826-2980 or staci.harrison@spcuw.org or visit spcuw.org.
