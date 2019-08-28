RAF Fairford, England — A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft, Airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, have arrived in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training.
The aircraft will operate out of RAF Fairford, England. The deployment of strategic bombers to the United Kingdom helps exercise RAF Fairford as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers, ensuring they are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend the U.S. and its allies in an increasingly complex security environment.
The deployment also includes joint and allied training in Europe to improve bomber interoperability. Training with partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to our readiness and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.
