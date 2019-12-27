Three somewhat new local businesses are selling a variety of new and used items. One custom furniture and gift store is moving to a new location while a resale clothing boutique and a retail store are settling into their storefronts after opening earlier this year.
That One Place Market
Laura Stoltenberg opened her home decor and gifts shop in May 2018 but it will have a new home in January.
Stoltenberg closed the doors at 3113 Clinton Rd. last week and has been busy making the move to downtown Sedalia. She said she hopes to have the new location, 122 S. Ohio Ave., open Jan. 7.
“The biggest reason (for moving), I love my location out here but being a small business, it’s just nice to have the networking of the other small businesses around you instead of being off by yourself,” she said. “And I’m just so excited about things going on downtown right now, I want to be able to be a part of that to help grow.”
Stoltenberg said the store is like a local Etsy shop, offering customized and personalized gifts and home decor, custom furniture painting, and items from more than 20 vendors. The business also offers craft classes and workshops plus spring and fall vendor events. With the move downtown, she said she hopes to expand those events, including adding a barbecue cookoff in the fall.
Her vendors come from all over Missouri including Cape Girardeau, Clinton, Osceola, Marshall and Lincoln. A new vendor from Richmond will be joining the new location to sell honey, jams, jellies and spices.
The new location will also have a small room to host workshops and it can be rented for private parties and specialized workshops.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
G’Ella Resale Boutique
Darinda Reberry has turned a passion for clothing and resale into a local boutique.
G’Ella’s Resale Boutique, 1520 W. 16th St., opened in late September, offering gently used and new name brand and boutique-style clothing, accessories and gifts. Reberry grew up in Sedalia and recently returned to the area. She said she saw a need for a more upscale resale clothing store that feels more like a boutique than a thrift shop.
“I love resale, thrift, it’s just a passion of mine,” she said. “I think it’s the ultimate recycling. … I just feel like there’s not a lot of options for name brand resale here in town.”
Reberry is the CEO of Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg so her time at the shop can be limited, but Katie Robison is the store manager. Reberry said Robison has a talent for putting together outfits to showcase what is possible with resale clothing. Robison puts together looks for store displays and the G’Ella Facebook and Instagram pages.
Resale items are purchased from individuals who bring in clothing and new items are purchased every few weeks from wholesalers to keep inventory fresh. The women said the store has a wide variety of options and sizes, from 0 to 18 in jeans and XS to XXXXL in tops. Reberry said they try to carry options for all sizes and age groups. There are jeans, pants, T-shirts, sweaters, shoes, purses and jewelry. Some popular items include sherpa pullovers and Kancan jeans.
“So far most of our regular customers are in the 30 to 40 range,” Reberry said. “They want to look trendy at a decent price.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
J.Frost Warehouse
A new local retail store offers everything from clothing and baby items to tools and electronics.
Jesus Frausto opened J.Frost Warehouse, 1100 W. Main St., in June. The Smith-Cotton High School and State Fair Community College graduate previously worked as a warehouse supervisor and was tired of the same routine.
“I started selling on eBay. Then I decided to do a storefront,” Frausto said. “Bring something a little different to Sedalia.”
The business sells electronics, baby items, toys, tools, clothing, home items and accessories, among other various products. Frausto said the store sells “a little bit of everything” at prices usually lower than retail, with 80% new items and 20% gently used items.
In the last few months, Frausto said he has increased his public presence by advertising with local media and joining the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a ribbon cutting at the store Dec. 12.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.