If 2020 were a typical year in terms of the medical field, the predictions and reports of a somewhat “milder” flu strain would be welcomed.
2020 has not been typical because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 120,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Missouri Friday, individuals are urged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to see their health care providers for an annual flu vaccine.
The Southern Hemisphere has indicated the influenza season has not been severe thus far, according to information provided by Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin.
Martin explained there are several theories on why this is occurring. The most common is that with face coverings, increased handwashing and various restrictions on movement and gatherings, the virus has had fewer susceptible hosts.
“Given that the COVID-19 virus will still be circulating along with influenza virus, getting an influenza vaccine is more important than ever this season,” Martin said via email. “Both viruses impact the respiratory system as well as causing muscle aches, fever, cough and sore throat.
“Having both viruses can have a much more serious impact on the person as compared to having influenza alone,” she continued. “An influenza season that makes a lot of people sick stresses the health care system. COVID-19 is also putting additional stress on the health care system (hospitals, doctor's offices, long term care) so anything we can do to reduce the stress from influenza helps keep health care services more available for everyone.”
The influenza vaccine has been updated this year. There are different types of vaccines, Martin explained.
One is a tri-valent, which involves three strains of influenza: two Type A and one Type B. The quadrivalent vaccine involves four strains of influenza: two Type A and two Type B. For individuals 65 or older, there is a high dose vaccine available.
“As we age, our immune systems do not respond as quickly to the antigens in vaccines, so the high dose influenza vaccine gives the older immune system a little extra boost,” Martin said. “If the high dose is not available, the quadrivalent vaccine is a good alternate.”
The basic recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also help slow the spread of the flu, Martin explained. These include wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer. Avoiding crowds and staying home if one is ill are also recommendations.
“We have a lot of experience with influenza cases increasing after holidays when families travel to be together,” Martin said. “Those travel plans need to be carefully considered, particularly if family visits. The groups at highest risk for influenza are very similar to the groups at highest risk for COVID-19.”
Other than testing or a trip to a health care provider, there is not an easy way to tell the difference between influenza and COVID-19 as both have similar symptoms of fever, cough, muscle aches, and sore throat.
“The loss of or change in the senses of taste and smell is a symptom more people with COVID-19 are reporting,” Martin explained. “Not everyone with COVID has a fever. Most people with influenza have a fever.
“Influenza symptoms often start quickly while some people report the symptoms of COVID-19 start more slowly,” she continued. “The only way to determine what is the cause of the symptoms is by testing.”
Anyone who is having difficulty breathing or other severe symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
The influenza vaccine is available at the Health Center, many pharmacies, and physician offices. Most insurances cover influenza vaccines, including Medicare, Martin noted. For those individuals without insurance coverage, the vaccine’s cost at the Health Center is $25. Later in the season, probably in November, the Health Center will have a limited number of free vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.