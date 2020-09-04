A benefit will be hosted this month to help with the cost of repairs for the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue that was vandalized the weekend of July 4.
The pressed copper statue, a World War I memorial located on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse, suffered significant damage to both its arm and rifle, and it was broken loose from its granite base. In order to help with repair costs, members of Voiture 333 40&8, American Legion Post No. 642 and VFW Post 2591 are working together to host a poker run and fish fry Saturday, Sept. 12.
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said Thursday morning the commission received a firm price on the Doughboy’s repairs Sept.1. Repairs will cost $16,000 and another $4,000 for the preservation and conservation of the monument. David and Marrianne Marti with Russell-Marti Conservation Services, of California, Missouri, will conduct the repair.
Dick added the three veterans organizations are working to set up a Monument Maintenance Fund to maintain all the monuments in Pettis County. The maintenance and conservation would take in not only veteran memorials but also the Statue of Liberty replica and the Capstone of Pillars representing a project by the Boy Scouts of America, and also a memorial in Green Ridge. Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne will manage the fund.
“They want to establish the fund so they can have an annual fundraiser or so people can contribute to it,” Dick explained. “Or if another monument comes about they will be able to cover any new monuments … to maintain them.”
Dick noted Russell-Marti Conservation Services has worked on several of the Doughboy statues and is familiar with the foundry specifications for its repair.
“They said it’s a stamped copper alloy, and it's assembled over an internal armature,” he explained. “And it comprises approximately 75 individual pieces that are assembled with solder.”
He noted since the statue is a veterans memorial, the company said it is only charging for labor. It should take around 160 hours to repair and work should begin in the next two to four weeks.
The Doughboy is insured as fine art through Federal Insurance Co. through Chubb, a casualty insurance company. There is a $10,000 deductible with no cap, Dick added.
Beau Williams, a member of the 40&8, is one of six members of the Pettis County Doughboy Committee who are organizing the benefit. Members including Williams are Bob Woolery (40&8) Paul Bennett, Don Welton, Ron Wineinger (American Legion) and Glenn Glidewell (VFW).
Williams said Wednesday he believes the upcoming Doughboy benefit will be a “huge success.” He added they were planning to serve more than 200 dinners and hoped to raise between $4,000 to $6,000.
“There will be a number of people there that won’t be eating dinner, but will be patronizing the event,” he noted. “Curtis Miller is handling the bands. There will be a stage built in the (American Legion) parking lot in the back.”
Williams added to his knowledge this was the first time all three veterans’ organizations have worked together to organize an event for one cause.
“I’m very proud of this, I’m very proud of this,” he said. “Hopefully this will turn into an annual event.”
The Doughboy benefit will offer a fried fish dinner, a poker run, bike show and awards and a 50/50 drawing. All vehicles are welcome for the poker run and those interested may sign up at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at the VFW, 121 S. Ohio Ave. The cost is $20 a rider. The fish fry will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 2016 W. Main St. The cost is $8 a plate. Live music will be provided by Chrome & Steel at 4 p.m. For more information or to donate to the Doughboy fund, call Williams at 303-564-1046.
