WARRENSBURG—In honor of the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg is hosting a week’s worth of activities during Branch of Service Week.
Missouri Veterans Home Volunteer Coordinator Latisha Koetting has been planning the week-long program for a year and half. Monday, Nov. 4 will feature Army Day, Tuesday Marine Corps Day, Wednesday Navy Day, Thursday Air Force Day, Friday Coast Guard Day, and Saturday Women in Service Day.
On Monday, Nov. 11 there will also be special events provided by American Legion Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 and the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League. Jeremy P. Ämick, of Jefferson City, will be the keynote speaker.
The public is invited to all Branch of Service activities hosted at the Missouri Veterans Home,1300 Veterans Rd. in Warrensburg.
Each day will have special events pertaining to each branch of service and entertainment by groups such as the Morton Sisters on Monday, Airlifter Brass on Thursday and a special visit by Leah Winchester the granddaughter of Naomi Parker-Fraley, the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, on Saturday.
Koetting said to present Branch of the Service Week for the 192 men and eight women veterans at the home means “everything” to her.
“… I can bring smiles to their faces and help them have a good day,” she said. “Because it’s hard to be in their shoes. You get in that same routine. So, if you can spice it up and show, ‘I know what you did and I know that it matters. I want to celebrate you and what you’ve done for our country.’”
Monday Nov. 4 will also feature a Missouri Military Museum exhibit, steaks cooked by the Johnson County Cattlemen and cut by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 4-6.
On Tuesday, there will be a Marine Corps Birthday Celebration with cake and a Code Talkers presentation. On Wednesday, the Emmy award winning documentary “The Last Signal” featuring John Heimsoth, who now lives at the home will be shown.
A T-6 fly-over by Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, will take place on Thursday along with a carry-in lunch hosted by Whiteman Air Force Base. Gary Ellison, a former USO entertainer from Springfield will perform on Friday and Larry Ryan, president of the U.S. Coast Guard Lightship Sailors Association will speak.
Saturday will honor women veterans and feature a Buddy Poppy Paint and Sip event along with a lunch by the Harley Owners Group, of Sedalia.
Each day has additional activities lasting until 2 and 3 p.m.
“As you can see, I'll go to the ends of the earth to bring them that sunshine,” Koetting said. “Because they are our family here. If you can do something to brighten those days … because they are hard days. And, the Branch of Service is what makes them all unique here.”
For more information about the events of Branch of Service Week at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg call Koetting at 660-429-4661.
