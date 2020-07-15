After a tumultuous meeting last week, the Village of Hughesville Board of Trustees seems to have made some progress.
During its last meeting, the board voted to approve Adam Sommer of Harris, Harris, & Sommer LLC as the village’s attorney. Sommer was at Tuesday’s meeting where the board accepted his engagement services and he offered guidance to the board.
Sommer led a discussion about the members’ oaths of office. During the last meeting, board member Billie Price expressed concern over newly-elected members Trena Frazier and Rose Thompson being sworn in by board member Susie Goode in a closed meeting where Price and board member John Write were not in attendance. Sommer said he received a letter from Price’s attorney, Stan Cox, on her behalf about the subject.
According to Sommer, the letter stated there was an issue because an oath must be taken with a notary or in front of a judge per Section 79.260 RSMO.
“The problem with that is that while Mr. Cox would be correct if you were a fourth class city, you’re not a fourth class city,” Sommer said. “You’re a town or a village. As a town or village...we get to chapter 80 and chapter 80 is for towns and villages. For towns and villages if we go to 80.0160 RSMO it lays out trustees oath, organization and meetings.
“It tells us that every trustee before entering upon the duties of his office, obviously his in these books means anybody, shall take the oath prescribed by the constitution of this state and that he will faithfully demean himself of office,” he added.
Sommer stated nothing in the statute requires any type of judge or notarization and that was an opinion that “stacks up” with the Missouri Municipal League. The members only needed to take the oath in the Missouri constitution and to take that oath in front of the board or clerk.
Price and Write said they had not heard the oaths but Sommer said board means quorum, which Price, Goode and Frazier had with the three members.
Price also said once the members had taken their oaths they had 20 days to have an open meeting, noting the board only had two closed meetings. Sommer cited a special meeting in Frazier’s driveway.
“You can put titles on things but titles don’t always mean what they are,” he said. “Unless notice has been provided and a vote taken to go into a closed session then no closed meeting has occurred. If it’s done in a driveway and not behind a locked closed door where people can’t be present, it’s not a closed meeting.”
Sommer said it was “form over substance” and from a form standpoint, there could be a personal objection to it, which he could understand and said he would help the board improve.
“There’s, did you do something wrong or are you following best practice?” Sommer said. “Those can be close but they’re two different things.”
Sommer said the board could put a title on an agenda but “it doesn’t mean that’s what’s occurring.” He said confusion on a word doesn’t mean something illegal has occurred. He said from a substance standpoint the meeting stood and he saw no violation of the law as far as Chapter 80 was concerned.
Price said she still did not accept the members’ oaths because she wanted to “hear them say them.”
“What I am telling you as the town and village’s attorney at this point is that it is my legal opinion that an oath has been given,” Sommer said. “That an oath sufficient to be an officer has been given and at this point in time the best thing you can do as a town is move forward and do your business.”
The board also approved making the village’s accounts current to reflect the village’s current administration for the ability to pay bills. Sommer said members should go to the bank to sign paperwork in the next 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the village insurance was null and void if it was not paid. Price said she had to work Wednesday and had been unable to meet Saturday for the same reason. Price also said her attorney advised her not to. Due to this Price abstained and Write voted no.
The board also approved to go into closed session. Price abstained.
During the board’s last meeting, it was claimed the village was being investigated by the Missouri State Auditor. Scott Holste with the auditor’s communications office told the Democrat the auditor’s office received two whistleblower complaints about operations in Hughesville on July 2. Holste said the Public Corruption and Fraud Division is reviewing the allegations.
According to the Missouri State Auditor Office’s website, the Public Corruption and Fraud Division, a unit within the office, is “dedicated to rooting out fraud, waste and abuse in state, county and local government and assisting law enforcement to ensure corrupt public officials.”
Holste explained the office’s process for handling whistleblower complaints.
“When the State Auditor's Office receives reports of potential wrongdoing, the Public Corruption and Fraud Division completes an initial review to determine if allegations are credible,” Holste told the Democrat by email. “These initial investigations are not audits, although at times, they may lead to the launch of an audit.”
