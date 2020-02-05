A local organization aimed at improving resources for those struggling with substance abuse and providing education to youth has new plans as it enters its second full year of existence.
W.I.N., Wanting Involvement Now, was originally started by Ed Broyles in the 1980s at Smith-Cotton High School. His daughter, Sarah Rea, reestablished the group in 2018 as she saw a need to generate more conversations about the drug problem in Pettis County. She told the Democrat in 2018 that she wanted to continue her father’s legacy and her family had a personal experience with the issue after her son suffered a traumatic brain injury brought on as a result of drug use.
Since its founding in September 2018, W.I.N. has achieved a number of goals, primarily its involvement in National Drug Takeback Day. Rea said W.I.N. members, a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a nurse are present at each Takeback Day at two locations.
“We’ve always had Drug Takeback Day (in Pettis County), it just wasn’t really an event and we wanted to raise awareness of it,” Rea said. “... That is one thing that was successful that we will continue in 2020.”
The next Drug Takeback Day will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and the Sedalia Fire Department Headquarters. Prescription drugs and other medications can also be dropped off at the sheriff’s office year-round.
W.I.N. also established Pettis County’s only Nar-Anon support group for relatives and friends of addicts. It meets at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Lifepointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia. Pettis County already has Narcotics Anonymous but Rea said there wasn’t a group for loved ones.
“We didn’t have anything for those affected by the disease of addiction,” Rea said. “... It’s hard for people to go to their first meeting. The first time I went to my first meeting, I thought ‘this is weird.’ If you haven’t been to a support group before, it’s difficult to go to your first one. But once you go to one, you almost find yourself needing that support because it’s a group of people that understands what we’re going through. It’s all confidential.”
2020 will see the launch of a project that was worked on throughout 2019, Rea said. W.I.N. will offer “Nosey Neighbor” forms at Woods Supermarket West, which allow citizens to anonymously report suspicious activity. The form asks the following questions: Briefly describe suspicious activity, date(s) approximate time, location (required for agency jurisdiction), name(s) or physical description of anyone observed, and description of vehicles involved or license plate(s) if known.
The back of the form is set up like a mailing envelope, pre-addressed to W.I.N. Once received by W.I.N., the Nosey Neighbors team members will deliver the forms to the appropriate law enforcement agency depending on the location and activity described.
“The group that decided to take on this project in 2019, when we did our research on anonymous reports, people don’t like to use their phone to call in suspicious activity or their computer because they’re scared that it’s tracked,” Rea said. “We just thought, we’re going to give this a shot.”
In 2020, Rea said the group will continue its initiatives started in 2019 along with two new projects.
After seeing a game from a Columbia pharmacy at the National Night Out event hosted last summer by the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, W.I.N. members decided to replicate it for use in Pettis County. Rea said the “candy vs. pills” game is geared toward youth and shows them how to differentiate between candy that is safe to consume and prescription pills that should not be used by children. She said once it is completed, it will be available to use by area schools and organizations.
W.I.N. is also looking to return to its roots by getting more involved with youth in Pettis County. While Rea is looking for more ways to expand W.I.N.’s reach in local schools, W.I.N. will be partnering with the United Way of Pettis County on its new Student United group that includes teens from area schools that are finding ways to address mental health and substance abuse.
“W.I.N. has partnered with them as a larger project to see what we can do to help them kick that off, which is more of what W.I.N. was created for in the ‘80s,” Rea said. “... United Way is such a role model of an organization and we had the same idea of getting a club going so we wanted to get on board with them.”
W.I.N. will also be working to be recognized as a 501c3 and to elect board members in 2020.
Rea said anyone wanting to get involved with W.I.N. initiatives is welcome to attend the next meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Lifepointe Church. For more information, email wantinginvolvementnow@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/WantingInvolvementNow.
