As is the case with many events and fundraisers, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will look different in 2020 due to the pandemic but supporters are still encouraged to participate in their own way.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be hosted in Sedalia on Saturday, Sept. 12. Instead of hundreds gathered on the Missouri State Fairgrounds or at Centennial Park, it will now be hosted in a variety of places across the city as participants are being encouraged to walk as individuals or small groups in neighborhoods, parks or trails.
“The association’s first and foremost concern is for employees and volunteers and the general public to keep them safe so that’s why they’ve determined there will not be big walks but encouraging walks in our neighborhood or parks in a safe manner,” said WyAnn Lipps, co-chair of the Sedalia walk.
“... We still want people to sign up, we’re encouraging people to take photos, videos to let everyone know we’re still here,” she added. “Our main concern is to keep everyone safe but still want to support the cause.”
Lipps said continuing to host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, although in a different format, is important because people are continuing to be affected by Alzheimer’s.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 319,000 caregivers.
“It’s important that people know we’re still here, we’re still fighting, still working to get a cure so more people don’t have to be devastated by this horrible disease,” Lipps said. “It’s encouraging, in this time when people aren’t gathering together and everyone is trying to stay safe, it’s important to get out and do something positive. This is something we can do safely, gather with families and social distance and walk our neighborhoods. It’s something positive we can continue doing and still be a light out there.”
Several aspects of the annual event will be replicated virtually. An Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Lipps said more details about the Sedalia event would be available in the coming weeks.
According to a news release, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
Participants can still sign up and are encouraged to fundraise between now and Sept. 12. Funds raised are used by the Alzheimer’s Association to provide care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Lipps said they can walk anywhere that works for them for any distance, whether it’s along the Katy Trail, the trail at Centennial Park, a couple of laps around a high school track, or a few blocks in their neighborhood. She encouraged teams to make it as fun as possible even without the usual large gathering.
Lipps’ father has Alzheimer’s and each year she organizes a “huge” team to participate in the Sedalia walk. As an avid State Fair Community College supporter, her team usually includes many SFCC athletes, which won’t be able to happen this year. While she’s disappointed, Lipps said she still plans to walk around her neighborhood with her family, who will all be wearing Walk to End Alzheimer’s shirts and carrying a big sign.
“I’m going to be out there, show my support and let people know this is important and it will affect everyone someday in some way,” Lipps said.
“... If everyone did something, whether it’s walk, donate, talk about it, go to a support group, the more people are involved, the better chance of having a cure. It doesn’t take thousands (of dollars) from one person, if we all band together for a cause, Alzheimer’s or anything, we can make a change and make a difference.”
For more information or to register, visit alz.org/walk.
Lipps noted the pandemic is adding extra stress on top of Alzheimer’s or dementia for patients and caregivers. She said the Alzheimer’s Association has a free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
